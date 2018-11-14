Dubai trade in foodstuff oversteps Dh44bn in first half 2018

By Wam

Dubai external trade in foodstuff has recorded AED44.24 billion in the first half of 2018. Imports made AED27.68 billion, exports touched AED7.71 billion, and re-exports recorded AED 8.84 billion, according to recent figures released by Dubai Customs in conjunction with the launch of Gulfood Manufacturing Exhibition 2018 in Dubai.

Rice took the lion’s share of foodstuff trade with AED2.43 billion, followed by milk with AED2.13 billion, sugar with AED2.02 billion, nuts with AED1.71 billion, and chocolate with AED1.55 billion.

India is Dubai’s biggest partner in foodstuff trade in the first half of 2018 with AED3.84 followed by Iraq with AED2.57, the USA with AED2.36 billion, and Oman with AED1.58 billion.

"Promoting external trade in support of national economy is a priority for us at Dubai Customs following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Nassim Al Mehairi, Manager of Statistics Section at Dubai Customs.

"We facilitate the business by introducing the latest and best services in clearing cargo to help a better trade flow of food products from and into the country. Dubai has become an essential trade corridor for foodstuffs in the region, owing to its advanced infrastructure and efficient customs services," he concluded.