Dubai Tram serves 20 million passengers in 4 years

By WAM

Since its launch on 11 November, 2014 through the end of September 2018, the Dubai Tram had served 20,879,564 passengers.

Its 10.6-kilometre route connects 11 stations and has reduced the emirate’s carbon footprint by 81 percent.

"The Dubai Tram has revolutionised Dubai's public transport system and offered a new, safe and convenient mass transportation mode that covers most visitor and tourism sites. The tram has significantly contributed to integrating other mass transit modes, reduced traffic congestion, especially in major areas, and encouraged tourism and entertainment in Dubai," said Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of the Rail Agency of the Road and Transport Authority, RTA.

"The tram is linked to the Dubai Metro at two stations on Sheikh Zayed Road, DAMAC Properties and Jumeirah Lakes Towers. These integrated links have facilitated the movement of 10,715,568 passengers between these two modes from November 2014 to September 2018. Around 232,323 passengers also rode both the tram and public buses during the same period. This integration between the tram and both the Metro and public buses has increased the number of mass transit users in Dubai," he added.

"To ensure the smooth commute of passengers, the RTA has linked some of the tram’s stations with four air-conditioned footbridges, which were built to serve both passengers and pedestrians. Two footbridges were built on Al Sufouh Street, and two other bridges link TECOM and the Dubai Marina Mall, to ensure the safe crossing of pedestrians," Younes added.

The Dubai Tram is the first tram project outside Europe powered by a ground-based electric supply system that extends along the track, which eliminates the need for cables. It is also the world's first tram system that uses platform screen doors in stations, which are fully aligned with the opening and closing mechanism of tram doors, providing convenience, safety and security for passengers, and ensuring the efficiency of the air-conditioning system. The Dubai Tram won the "Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart Government Award" in the "Best New Service" category in 2015.