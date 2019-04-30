DWC set to handle 240m passengers: Dubai Airports CEO

By Wam

Dubai World Central, DWC, is set to hand 240 million passengers, the CEO of Dubai Airports Corporation Paul Griffiths revealed on Tuesday at the 19th edition of the Dubai Airport Show.

In a keynote address, Griffiths said that future passengers will be provided with a "personalised experience" at DWC, adding that the hub model is "right and sustainable".

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, inaugurated the three-day event with the participation of 375 exhibitors from 60 countries.

His Highness earlier remarked, "With passenger numbers expected to continue their growth trajectory and drive airport expansion projects to accommodate the demand, the UAE’s aviation sector remains a key driver of our economic growth."

The Airport Show, with all the co-located events, is offering an ideal platform the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s aviation authorities, companies and individuals to come together and collaborate with international experts and leaders to improve global aviation.

Other events are the Air Traffic Control Forum, Airport Security Middle East, Global Airport Leaders Forum, Women in Aviation General Assembly and CAPA Middle East and Africa Aviation Summit.

The Show has 211 hosted buyers from 30 countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and the host UAE, as well as Algeria, Armenia, Angola, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, India, Jordan, Lebanon, Maldives, Mauritius, Moldova, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Turkey and Uganda.