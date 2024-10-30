DWTC to Host an exciting Line-up of Conferences, Trade Shows and Exhibitions this November

This November, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) will present a dynamic line-up of global trade and industry events aimed at enhancing regional and international trade while promoting the exchange of knowledge, ideas and innovation. The month’s schedule will bring together leading experts and thought leaders from a diverse range of industry sectors such education, hospitality, construction, food and beverage, healthcare and technology.

Gulfood Manufacturing: 5 –7 November

Gulfood Manufacturing is the region’s largest event for the food and beverage (F&B) processing industry, showcasing the latest manufacturing technologies, equipment, and solutions. It brings together global suppliers, distributors, and F&B manufacturers to explore innovations in automation, packaging, ingredients, and supply chain solutions, all aimed at driving industry growth and efficiency.

GulfHost: 5 – 7 November

GulfHost returns to connect culinary professionals, hospitality experts, and suppliers. Attendees can explore the latest innovations in food service and hospitality with product demonstrations, networking sessions, and solutions designed for the fast-evolving F&B sector.

IAOM MEA Conference & Expo: 11 – 13 November

The 34th Annual International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Middle East and Africa (MEA) Conference & Expo is a key event for the grain milling industry. Professionals from across the globe gather to discuss the latest technologies, trends, and challenges in grain milling, with opportunities for industry networking and showcasing advancements.

GESS: 12 – 14 November

The Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Middle East continues to be the ultimate platform for educational professionals. Offering workshops, networking, and expert-led sessions, this event is designed to inspire educators, school leaders, and policymakers with the latest in education technology and solutions. Attendees can discover cutting-edge products and gain insights into the future of learning.

World Tobacco Middle East: 12 – 13 November

In this year’s edition, World Tobacco Middle East, the region’s largest B2B tobacco show, brings together more than 250 stakeholders and professionals from the tobacco industry. With a comprehensive exhibition of products, technologies, and services, this event facilitates networking and the exchange of ideas for industry growth and innovation.

Paperworld Middle East & Playworld Middle East: 12 – 14 November

The co-located events, Paperworld Middle East and Playworld Middle East deliver a trade show experience, covering stationery, office supplies, festive decorations, brandable merchandise, office essential, schools’ supplies and many more. The events serve as a hub for manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers, showcasing the latest trends and products in both industries, including the increasing role for sustainable paper and play solutions.

Brands of India: 12 – 14 November

Brands of India showcases the diversity and creativity of Indian products and services across the fashion apparel sectors, with expected participation from more than 350 apparel brands. The event is a platform for Indian companies to connect with international buyers and partners, highlighting innovation and excellence from India’s growing market.

MEIDAM – International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine: 15 – 17 November

This annual event is a must-attend for dermatology and aesthetic medicine professionals. In its 9th edition, MEIDAM 2024 offers an extensive programme of practical workshops, scientific sessions, and discussions on the latest advancements in skin care, cosmetic treatments, and medical aesthetics.

Gladiator Summit: 16 – 17 November

The Gladiator Summit is a unique gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators. The two-day agenda of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities is designed to inspire and foster business growth and leadership for those working in the sales and marketing industries.

Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo: 18 – 20 November

As the region's only event focused on organic and natural products, this expo brings together industry professionals to explore the latest offerings in sustainable living. Featuring products ranging from organic food to personal care items, this is a must-attend event for those interested in the growing organic market.

The International Conference of ShenZhen Association: 18 – 20 November

This 7th edition of this conference brings together professionals and experts to discuss a wide range of topics related to economic and social development, fostering collaboration and sharing insights on global trends and challenges.

BIG 5 Global 2024: 26 – 29 November

BIG 5 Global is the largest construction event in the Middle East, connecting industry professionals and showcasing the latest in construction technology, materials, and solutions. Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure it serves as a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing across the global construction sector.

Liveable Cities X: 26 – 28 November

Aimed at urban planners, architects, and sustainability experts, Liveable Cities X is a platform for exploring innovative solutions to create more sustainable, inclusive, and liveable cities. The event offers workshops, panels, and case studies on urban development, smart city technologies and sustainability.

Future FM: 26 – 28 November

Future FM is the region's leading event for Facilities Management (FM) professionals. It brings together industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and challenges in managing buildings, infrastructure, and facilities. Future FM will be an exclusive platform tailored to address the transformative changes, innovations, sustainability and operational efficiency within the FM industry, making it the go-to platform for industry professionals driving innovation.

Geo World: 26 – 28 November

Geo World focuses on geospatial technologies and solutions, bringing together experts and industry professionals to explore advancements in mapping, surveying, and data analytics. This event provides a platform for discussions on how geospatial technology is driving innovation in sectors such as urban planning, environment, and infrastructure.

