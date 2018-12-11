DXB customer numbers top 7m in October

By staff

Dubai International (DXB) started the final quarter of the year on a positive note with 7 million plus customers passing through its doors in October.

There was moderate growth in October (2.1% YoY), helping the hub’s traffic to reach 74.5 million passengers for the year.

Key facts and figures

Customers served: 7,007,823 in October (2.1%) taking DXB’s year to date numbers to 74,529,259 (+1.5%).

Baggage volumes: 5.7 million bags (+4%) passed through the airport’s sophisticated 175 km long baggage system during October.

Waiting Times: Thanks to the state-of-the-art operations centre at DXB which leverages real-time information to improve service and efficiency, as well as the smart gate technology that helps speed customers through immigration, wait times were reduced by 33% in October*.



Top destinations

A traditionally strong market, India remained DXB’s top destination country by customer volume, with total traffic reaching 999,771 during the month. The United Kingdom was the was second with 502,890 customers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 444,803 customers. Other markets of note include the U.S. (231,688 customers) and China (200,765).

The top three cities were London (302,139 customers), Mumbai (204,753) and New Delhi (184,669).

North America held its position as the fastest growing region with 14.4%, growth, followed by Africa at 9.8% and CIS growing 8%.



Flights

Flight movements increased to 33,988 (+2.2%) in October while the average number of customers per flight was slightly up at 214, (0.5%).

A total of 340,198 flights have taken-off or landed at DXB (-0.2%) so far this year, bringing the total number of daily flight movements at DXB to 1,122.



Cargo

In October 237,499 tonnes of airfreight was handled at DXB (+2.5%) bringing the total cargo tonnage for the year to 2,169,991 (-0.9%).