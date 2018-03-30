DXB welcomes 6.9m passengers in February

Dubai International, DXB, has welcomed nearly 7 million passengers in February, according to the monthly traffic report issued by operator Dubai Airports today.

The monthly traffic in February totalled 6,928,547 compared to 6,948,157 passengers recorded during the same month in 2017, down marginally by 0.3%. The year to date traffic reached 14,888,693 passengers, down 0.6% compared to 14,985,165 recorded during the first two months of 2017.

In terms of percentage growth, Eastern Europe was the fastest expanding market with traffic growing 17.6%, followed by South America 13.3% and CIS 12.1%.

India remained the top destination country by passenger volume with a total of 962,425 passengers during the month. The UK was placed second with 505,255 passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 490,058 and Pakistan with 336,875 passengers. London topped the list of destination cities with 305,768 passengers, followed by Mumbai 207,038 passengers, and Bangkok 201,077.

Flight movements at DXB totalled 31,456 in February down 3.2% compared to 32,486 during the same period in 2017. Year to date flight movements totalled 66,762 compared to 69,078 recorded during the first two months last year, down 3.4%.

The average number of passengers per movement during February reached 228 compared to 223 during the corresponding month in 2017, an increase of 2.2%.

DXB recorded 191,575 tonnes of freight in February down 0.6% compared to 192,704 tonnes recorded in February 2017. Year to date freight volumes totalled 393,808 tonnes compared to 400,976 tonnes handled during the first two months of 2017, down 1.8%.