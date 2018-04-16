Eagle Hills Sharjah appoints contractor for AED 160 mn Kalba Waterfront Project

Eagle Hills Sharjah, the master developer of residential, hospitality, retail and lifestyle communities in Sharjah, has appointed East Coast Contracting and Trading as a contractor for its AED 160 million Kalba Waterfront project. The retail development will answer the growing demand for modern retail facilities and is set to become the leading shopping, dining and leisure destination in Kalba when it opens in Q3 2019.

The new contract was signed during a ceremony attended by Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills; Haitham Fekry, Executive Director of Eagle Hills; and Ahmed Saeed Al Raqbani, Managing Director of East Coast Group. As part of the contract, East Coast Contracting and Trading commenced the enabling and structural works on the master-planned retail development.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq, said: "Our signing with East Coast Group is only the beginning of our strategic venture to grow our investment portfolio, thanks to their outstanding works in Sharjah, Dubai, Fujairah and their existing retail projects in Kalba, affirming our confidence and trust in their capabilities to make our vision come true."

Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills, said: "We are delighted to start the work on Kalba Waterfront with the support of East Coast Contracting and Trading, a company that shares our meticulous approach to timely and high-quality project delivery. In line with our mission to drive economic growth across the UAE and particularly in the Northern Emirates, we identified a need in Sharjah’s retail market for a modern facility that would provide entertainment, restaurants and fashion all under one roof. We are pleased to be addressing this through Kalba Waterfront, a first-of-its-kind retail development for Sharjah."

Kalba Waterfront covers a gross floor area of 17,000 square metres and a gross leasing area of 11,200 square metres within the Kalba Eco-Tourism Project. Overlooking the Kalba lagoon, it will offer a serene and beautiful environment for all visitors to enjoy, while also providing a practical, service-oriented hub that caters to the needs of the local community.

Kalba Waterfront takes inspiration from Sharjah’s traditional souks, marrying internal public streets with contemporary architectural language and connecting visitors with the surrounding waterfront. The mall will feature 86 retail outlets including a wide variety of dining options, a choice of top fashion brands for all members of the family, and well-known supermarket chains, as well as a large indoor dining area, a children's play area, a family entertainment centre, and a park surrounding the lagoon.

Kalba Waterfront is one of three major developments, alongside Maryam Island and Palace Al Khan, which represent Eagle Hills’ venture into Sharjah. Worth a total of AED 2.7 billion, the trio of projects are the result of a joint venture between Shuroo and Eagle Hills.