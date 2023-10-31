14th World Islamic Economic Forum in Abu Dhabi to focus on sustainable future

The 14th edition of the World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF), to be hosted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) between 6th and 8th February 2024, will focus on shaping a sustainable future by addressing key challenges, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the latest innovative strategies and solutions to drive socio-economic development.

The flagship forum, launched in 2005 by the WIEF Foundation to strengthen dialogue and exchange of knowledge between senior government officials, academics, and business leaders from around the globe, will bring together influential leaders, policymakers, scholars, and industry experts to engage in discussions and shape the future of the global economy.

The 14th edition, to be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), is themed “Global Economic Agenda: Shaping a Sustainable Future” as it strives to reach innovative solutions to pressing challenges facing the global community.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said, “Hosting the World Islamic Economic Forum is part of our efforts to shape a smart, sustainable, and inclusive socio-economic development in the world. Inspired by our leadership’s vision and approach, we believe cooperation and dialogue with key players in the global stage will enable us to reach innovative solutions that serve current and future generations."

Al Zaabi stated, “As it will convene few weeks after UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum and COP 28, the World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) will provide a unique platform to build upon the discussions and outcomes of these major conferences. The participants will gain insight into the most prominent trends in the global economy, discuss strategies, share knowledge, reach innovative solutions, and work collaboratively to create a more sustainable and equitable economic landscape."

“14th WIEF promises to be a landmark event where the brightest minds and influencers from various sectors will converge to drive meaningful discussions and pave the way for a more sustainable economic future. We look forward to a successful event,” commented Tan Sri Dr Syed Hamid Albar, Chairman of WIEF Foundation.

During the three-day event, participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions covering main topics that are influencing today's and tomorrow’s economy including the role of advanced technologies and digital transformation, global economy’s key drivers and the rising role of Asian economic powerhouses. It will also address trends, opportunities, and strategies developed in the Middle East for a better future and investment landscape in Abu Dhabi.

The Forum is expected to attract more than 2,500 participants from 80 countries, including leaders, role players and media representatives from Central Asia, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and beyond.

The forum’s panel discussions will focus on ESG, green economy and Islamic finance, food security, Halal industry, role of youth and women in business, trade relations, investment opportunities, and technology-driven solutions for economic growth.

