21 billionaires live in Dubai

Dubai ranked 28th on the list of cities with the highest number of billionaires in the world, according to the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List, while the UAE ranked 22nd among countries.

According to the list, Dubai is home to 21 billionaires, while the UAE hosts 24 billionaires. This year's ranking included 3,279 billionaires worldwide, with a 5% increase in their number and a 9% increase in their total wealth.

The top ten added $426 billion to the fortunes of the world's wealthiest, accounting for 56% of the total new wealth, valued at $1.5 trillion, representing 10% of the total list.

Two new faces joined the top 10 this year, Mark Zuckerberg ($158 billion) and Larry Page ($123 billion), at the expense of Bertrand Puech of Hermes, who passed away, and Françoise Bettencourt Meyers ($91 billion).

At the age of 52, Elon Musk ($231 billion) reclaimed the title of the world's richest person for the third time in four years, driven by an increase in Tesla's stock.

Jeff Bezos, 60, rose to second place with a fortune of $185 billion, with his wealth growing by 57% this year, primarily driven by the market share achieved by Amazon's cloud computing and compensating for all its losses last year.

Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault, known as the king of luxury, lost $27 billion more than anyone else this year, leading to his decline to third place with a fortune of $175 billion, as luxury lost some of its luster.

