2400 companies operate in "JAFZA" owned by Gulf nationals.

The number of companies operating in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA), fully or partially owned by citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, has exceeded 2400 companies. These companies operate in sectors such as food, beverages, logistics services, retail and general trading, metals, steel, construction, chemicals, and others, according to new data released by JAFZA.

JAFZA provides significant support to its operators through its strategic location, enabling them to access global markets and consumers worldwide. It also offers a diverse range of commercial connectivity through land, sea, and air transportation.

The excellent services and advantages provided by the free zone for business activities, such as allowing foreign investors to own companies 100% and easy access to top-notch and highly developed facilities, make it an ideal business destination and a gateway to global markets, enhancing competitiveness.

In June 2022, Hassana Investment Company from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which manages investments for the General Organization for Social Insurance, one of the largest pension funds in the world, announced an investment of approximately 9 billion Saudi riyals in three leading Dubai World assets, including a minority stake in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, which is considered one of the most significant Gulf investments in the region.

More than 9500 companies operate in the free zone, including dozens of companies listed on the Fortune 500. The region represents a strategic business hub between Asia, Europe, and Africa and connects some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumption markets in the world. It has an advanced system that provides access to over 3.5 billion people worldwide, supported by a legal and regulatory framework that aligns with the best international standards. Its strategic location also serves as a base for companies seeking access to new markets.

