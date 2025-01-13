26th Edition of Intersec Opens in Dubai Tomorrow, Showcasing Innovations Shaping Global Safety and Security

The 26th edition of Intersec, the world’s largest trade show dedicated to security, safety, and fire protection, is set to open tomorrow, January 14, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this year's event promises to be the most extensive to date, featuring 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and welcoming over 52,000 visitors from more than 140 nations.

Operating under the theme “Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection,” Intersec 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions across five key sectors:

Commercial & Perimeter Security

Fire & Rescue

Safety & Health

Cybersecurity

Homeland Security & Policing

The event will host 11 international pavilions, including notable contributions from the UK, France, and Singapore, reinforcing its role as a premier hub for global collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange.

Key Features and Conferences

This year’s edition introduces several new highlights:

Intersec Policing Conference : Over 50 international experts will share best practices in law enforcement and public safety.

: Over 50 international experts will share best practices in law enforcement and public safety. CISO Business Briefing : An exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers to discuss emerging trends and strategies in cybersecurity.

: An exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers to discuss emerging trends and strategies in cybersecurity. Intersec Startup Arena: In collaboration with Ignyte, this platform will allow startups to present disruptive solutions to industry leaders and investors.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the event’s organizer, said:

“Intersec 2025 is a powerful demonstration of global collaboration, uniting participants to showcase the best in security, safety, and fire protection. This event serves as a unique platform combining innovation with expertise, driving progress and shaping the future of these essential industries.”

The event will also feature flagship conference programmes:

Security Leaders’ Summit : Supported by Kearney, this summit will cover topics like sustainable security practices, technology, and geopolitical risk intelligence.

: Supported by Kearney, this summit will cover topics like sustainable security practices, technology, and geopolitical risk intelligence. Safety and Health Conference : Curated by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health and the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health, focusing on workplace and road safety.

: Curated by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health and the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health, focusing on workplace and road safety. Fire and Rescue Conference: Hosted by the National Fire Protection Association, with sessions on AI-driven fire prediction and UAE building regulations.

Other engaging elements include the SIRA Forum, Thought Leadership Pavilion, and live demonstrations such as the Safety Walk and the Innovation Stage at in{cyber}.

Awards and Recognitions

Security Professionalism & Excellence Awards (SPEA) : To be held on January 14, 2025, at DWTC.

: To be held on January 14, 2025, at DWTC. Intersec Awards: Celebrating excellence in fire, safety, and security on January 15, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC.

The event is supported by prominent UAE entities, including Dubai Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Cyber Security Council, Security Industry Regulation Agency (SIRA), Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Electronic Security Center.

Event Details

Dates : January 14–16, 2025

: January 14–16, 2025 Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

For more information, visit www.intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com.Dubai, UAE: The 26th edition of Intersec, the world’s largest trade show dedicated to security, safety, and fire protection, is set to open tomorrow, January 14, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this year's event promises to be the most extensive to date, featuring 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and welcoming over 52,000 visitors from more than 140 nations.

Operating under the theme “Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection,” Intersec 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions across five key sectors:

Commercial & Perimeter Security

Fire & Rescue

Safety & Health

Cybersecurity

Homeland Security & Policing

The event will host 11 international pavilions, including notable contributions from the UK, France, and Singapore, reinforcing its role as a premier hub for global collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange.

Key Features and Conferences

This year’s edition introduces several new highlights:

Intersec Policing Conference : Over 50 international experts will share best practices in law enforcement and public safety.

: Over 50 international experts will share best practices in law enforcement and public safety. CISO Business Briefing : An exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers to discuss emerging trends and strategies in cybersecurity.

: An exclusive forum for Chief Information Security Officers to discuss emerging trends and strategies in cybersecurity. Intersec Startup Arena: In collaboration with Ignyte, this platform will allow startups to present disruptive solutions to industry leaders and investors.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the event’s organizer, said:

“Intersec 2025 is a powerful demonstration of global collaboration, uniting participants to showcase the best in security, safety, and fire protection. This event serves as a unique platform combining innovation with expertise, driving progress and shaping the future of these essential industries.”

The event will also feature flagship conference programmes:

Security Leaders’ Summit : Supported by Kearney, this summit will cover topics like sustainable security practices, technology, and geopolitical risk intelligence.

: Supported by Kearney, this summit will cover topics like sustainable security practices, technology, and geopolitical risk intelligence. Safety and Health Conference : Curated by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health and the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health, focusing on workplace and road safety.

: Curated by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health and the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health, focusing on workplace and road safety. Fire and Rescue Conference: Hosted by the National Fire Protection Association, with sessions on AI-driven fire prediction and UAE building regulations.

Other engaging elements include the SIRA Forum, Thought Leadership Pavilion, and live demonstrations such as the Safety Walk and the Innovation Stage at in{cyber}.

Awards and Recognitions

Security Professionalism & Excellence Awards (SPEA) : To be held on January 14, 2025, at DWTC.

: To be held on January 14, 2025, at DWTC. Intersec Awards: Celebrating excellence in fire, safety, and security on January 15, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton DIFC.

The event is supported by prominent UAE entities, including Dubai Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Cyber Security Council, Security Industry Regulation Agency (SIRA), Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Electronic Security Center.

Event Details

Dates : January 14–16, 2025

: January 14–16, 2025 Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.