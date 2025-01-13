26th Edition of Intersec Opens in Dubai Tomorrow, Showcasing Innovations Shaping Global Safety and Security

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The 26th edition of Intersec, the world’s largest trade show dedicated to security, safety, and fire protection, is set to open tomorrow, January 14, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this year's event promises to be the most extensive to date, featuring 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and welcoming over 52,000 visitors from more than 140 nations.
Operating under the theme “Mapping the Future of Security, Safety, and Fire Protection,” Intersec 2025 will showcase cutting-edge technologies and solutions across five key sectors:
The event will host 11 international pavilions, including notable contributions from the UK, France, and Singapore, reinforcing its role as a premier hub for global collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange.
Key Features and Conferences
This year’s edition introduces several new highlights:
Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the event’s organizer, said:
“Intersec 2025 is a powerful demonstration of global collaboration, uniting participants to showcase the best in security, safety, and fire protection. This event serves as a unique platform combining innovation with expertise, driving progress and shaping the future of these essential industries.”
The event will also feature flagship conference programmes:
Other engaging elements include the SIRA Forum, Thought Leadership Pavilion, and live demonstrations such as the Safety Walk and the Innovation Stage at in{cyber}.
Awards and Recognitions
The event is supported by prominent UAE entities, including Dubai Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Cyber Security Council, Security Industry Regulation Agency (SIRA), Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Electronic Security Center.
Event Details
