75% of UAE and KSA Professionals to Seek New Jobs in 2025, 58% Eyeing Industry Changes

A new survey by LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, reveals that 75% of professionals in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are planning to look for new job opportunities this year, with 58% considering a shift to new industries. Despite the challenges of a competitive job market, optimism remains high, with 58% of respondents confident about securing a role in 2025.

Key Findings:

Job search frustration: 43% of professionals describe the process as frustrating, and 44% report applying to more roles but receiving fewer responses.

Challenges in the Job Market

A growing disconnect is evident between job seekers and hiring managers. Nearly half (46%) of HR professionals report difficulties in finding qualified candidates, while 69% say less than half of applications meet job criteria. Furthermore, job seekers are increasingly applying indiscriminately, with 34% admitting to applying for roles regardless of qualifications.

Job seekers in the region are encouraged to adopt strategic approaches. Najat Abdelhadi, LinkedIn Career Expert, notes:

"Applying to more jobs isn’t necessarily effective. Job seekers need to focus on roles that align with their skills and leverage tools that help them stand out in a competitive market."

Emerging Opportunities in UAE and KSA

Both countries are expected to experience strong economic growth in 2025, driven by diversification strategies. In the UAE, non-oil sectors are projected to grow by 4-5%, while Saudi Arabia is targeting a 4.9% growth rate. These trends are reflected in LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise lists, highlighting the fastest-growing roles. In-demand positions include Artificial Intelligence Engineer, Sustainability Manager, and Real Estate Consultant in the UAE, and BIM Coordinator, Health and Safety Manager, and Automation Engineer in Saudi Arabia.

LinkedIn Tools to Navigate the Market

To support professionals, LinkedIn is introducing new features like the job match tool, which helps users identify roles aligned with their skills and qualifications. Premium subscribers also gain access to AI-powered tools for resume and cover letter optimization.

LinkedIn Career Experts recommend:

Highlight adaptability: Emphasize soft skills like communication and agility.

