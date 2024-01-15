9th Dubai International Project Management Forum kicks off this Wednesday

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the 9th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) is set to commence this Wednesday . The event is organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and co-hosted by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), DP World Group, and the Project Management Institute (PMI). Embracing the theme "Beyond Boundaries," the forum will feature a number of prominent speakers, experts, and specialists from all over the world. Over two days, participants will delve into ideas about top global practices in project management and operations.

This edition of the DIPMF discusses 14 pillars across three main themes: Sustainability, Modern Methods of Project Management, and Future Trends and Technology. The Sustainability theme reviews sustainable societies, greener projects, driving sustainable growth and sustainable architecture. The Modern Methods of Project Management theme offers insights into the latest trends in project management, future project management offices, benefits & value management, inspiring leadership, project economy, and circular economy. The Future Trends and Technology theme tackles topics like artificial intelligence, smart mobility's future, agile transformation, digital twin/metaverse, and data management.

Dubai Model

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, welcomes all participants to the forum, which includes international experts, project management specialists, renowned speakers, heads of entities, and senior officials. Participants, who represent a wide range of economic and commercial sectors, are set to discuss numerous important topics that will enrich the realities of Dubai.

“DIPMF had evolved into a key global event in the agenda of specialised international conference circuit. It is acclaimed for presenting best practices and fostering innovative solutions in project management. It had also become a global platform for thought leaders within the region to exchange experiences and solutions for city building and infrastructure development to ensure long-term sustainable impacts of projects on society,” commented Al Tayer.

“Staging this ninth edition adds to the previous successes of the event which attracted over 12,000 participants. It underscores Dubai's commitment to fostering regional development and establishing itself as a hub for the exchange of ideas and visions among diverse top global leaders in various sectors,” he added.

Promoting Innovation and Sustainability

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director, CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said, “Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global benchmark for best practices and a role model in success and excellence, topping global competitiveness indicators in various fields, especially in managing infrastructure projects according to the highest standards of efficiency and quality while using the latest advanced technologies. We are pleased that DEWA is co-organising the 9th Dubai International Project Management Forum, which is held this year with the theme ‘Beyond Boundaries,’ reflecting Dubai’s vision and unlimited ambitions”.

“During the forum, we will share our globally leading experience in managing renewable and clean energy projects and our best practices to promote innovation and sustainability, increase efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions, supporting the UAE’s climate action. One of the most prominent projects we are implementing is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer model. It supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added Al Tayer.



Best Practices

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, “We are delighted to participate as a co-organiser in the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) in its 9th edition. Being part of this esteemed event aligns strategically with DP World’s vision, enabling us to contribute to elevating the standards of project management not only within the UAE but also on a global scale”.

“As a global leader in enabling smart commerce, DP World recognises the vast growth potential within the Middle East region. We understand the significance of promoting the adoption of international best practices in major project management—an essential aspect for us and for both public and private sector enterprises whose progress is propelled by innovation. Leveraging our strategic positioning within Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone, DP World has significantly amplified its involvement in managing global projects, playing a pivotal role in Dubai’s transformative development journey. These projects have evolved into global benchmarks, reflecting our commitment to excellence”, he added.

Prominent Figures

Scheduled to take place in Madinat Jumeirah (15-18 Jan), the 9th DIPMF will feature several distinguished figures, including Her Excellency Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, first Emirati woman to assume a ministerial post; David Coulthard MBE, Former Formula 1 Grand Prix Driver; His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director, & CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority; Rt Hon Amber Rudd, Former Home Secretary, Secretary of State for Work and Pension, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, UK; His Excellency Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder & Managing Director of Emaar Properties; His Excellency Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman - Al Habtoor Group; Ben Royce, AI Services Manager, Google Cloud; Bas Theelen, VP, Head of Project Management Excellence, Airbus Defence and Space; Jessica Fox, Screen & Broadcast Specialist, XpoNorth Digital; and a number of international experts and specialists.

Masterclass Sessions

During the Forum, there will be several Masterclasses offered on various topics. These will include sessions on Agile Transformation, Effective Negotiation Skills for Business Success, Recovering Troubled Projects, Project Portfolio Management, Value Delivery System in Projects, Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data.

Beyond Boundaries

This year's theme, 'Beyond Boundaries,' perfectly mirrors the UAE's ambition to drive innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity. It brings together world leaders in a united effort to take conscious and committed actions that will accelerate economic and environmental prosperity.

Attracting Experts

Throughout its previous editions, the Forum has drawn over 350 experts and specialists from around the globe to Dubai. These professionals convened to share their insights, innovative ideas, and creative approaches for the successful execution of major projects. They also discussed and presented best international practices and inventive solutions for managing and operating projects, adhering to the top international standards and practices.

Sponsors

The DIPMF is proudly sponsored by a diverse group of entities. In addition to the organising partners Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, and the Project Management Institute (PMI), the line-up of sponsors includes Nakheel, ENOC, Dubai Municipality, Qatar Insurance Company, Al Naboodah, FAMCO, United Motors and Heavy Equipment Co. LLC, Wade Adams, Günal Construction Dubai, Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co, SAS, Al Zarouni International Equipment LLC, Road and Traffic Engineering (RTC), and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.

