A Dubai Media delegation visits “Jotun” and discusses potential joint cooperations

A delegation from Dubai Media, led by Abdulwahed Juma, CEO of Commercial Affairs and Partnerships Sector, visited the Jotun Paints Company and Factory in the United Arab Emirates. The purpose of the visit was to exchange experiences, support communication channels, and strengthen the bonds of cooperation and commercial partnership between the two parties. This aligns with Dubai Media's interest in exploring new paths of collaboration with the private sector and building strategic partnerships with national and international establishments to achieve Dubai's vision of transforming the Emirate aimed at transforming the emirate into one of the top three economic cities in the world.

The Dubai Media delegation also included Hesham Abdelhafez, Sales Manager, Hamed Bin Karam, Programs Senior Manager for Sama Dubai Channel, Salem Al Saadi, Innovation Senior Manager – Commercial Affairs and Partnerships Sector. They were received by Kjetil Urheim, General Manager Jotun UAE, Saeed Al Thani, Management Representative, Yahia Maher, Marketing Manager, Bhavesh Desai, Decorative Segment Manager, Sairam Iyer, Operations Manager Sachin Shetty, Health, Safety and Environment Manager, Anusia Das, Marketing Communications Specialist, and Meera Al Ali, Product Executive.

During the visit, the delegation discussed ways to explore joint cooperation and the possibilities of exchanging expertise and administrative experiences between the two parties. They also learned about Jotun's achievements, as well as their contributions to improving the local economy, their efforts in research and development, business development, product quality, innovation, environment, and sustainability. In addition to Jotun’s expansion process within the country and the region. The Dubai Media delegation was also given a tour of the factory facilities which are based in the Al Quoz Industrial Area in Dubai and briefed on the most prominent production and distribution lines, and methods of designing and developing interior, exterior, industrial, marine, and other paint products. From their side, the Dubai Media delegation provided an overview of the nature of media services and creative content presented to the public through its television and radio channels, publishing, and digital media sectors.

Abdulwahed Juma expressed his gratitude at Jotun’s visit, which resulted in the exchange of experiences and strengthened joint cooperation between the two parties. Juma emphasized the significant partnership between them to support the local economy. He stated: “Dubai Media is committed to deepening ties and joint ventures with private entities operating in the country, in a way that serves its strategic objectives and enhances its role in keeping pace with the development and economic leap that Dubai is witnessing, alongside its achievements to accelerate the wheel of holistic development.” He noted that Dubai Media has played a crucial role in highlighting Dubai's leadership and global status by keeping pace with various developments in the economic sector, and further added: “Dubai Media delegation's visit to Jotun's factories represents a step towards effective communication, fruitful partnerships, and the exchange of experience and new ideas in the fields of management, innovation, and business development, which reflects positively on Dubai's economy.”

Hamed Bin Karam highlighted Dubai Media’s keenness to showcase the success stories of national institutions and companies operating in the private sector in Dubai, which reflects the emirate’s vitality and potential as a ‘land of opportunities.’ Bin Karam added: “The visit of the Dubai Media delegation to Jotun company and their factories reflects the significance of the media’s role in supporting the local economy and achieving Dubai’s ambitious visions, which confirms Dubai Media’s ability to produce innovative and impactful media content that keeps pace with the foundations of development and progress which Dubai and the Emirates are witnessing in all economic, social and cultural fields,” noting that the visit also falls within the framework of Dubai Media’s directions to enhance the city’s reputation, highlight its identity, consolidate its cultural image, and convey its development experience to the world.

Kjetil Urheim pointed out Jotun's commitment to being an integral part of the industrial community in the country, highlighting its interest in promoting development and nurturing innovation among its teams. He remarked: "Jotun has succeeded in expanding its various businesses and investments thanks to the capabilities and economic components that Dubai possesses and a strong investment environment, which has contributed to making “Jotun” an integral part of the industrial and economic community in the United Arab Emirates,” expressing at the same time his pride in the business partnership with Dubai Media. “We value our partnership with Dubai Media, one of the most prominent media institutions in the Emirates and the region. This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening cooperation with the media sector in Dubai, which plays a crucial role in supporting Dubai's comprehensive development and innovation, sustainability, and high-quality output,” said Urheim.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Media is one of the largest media institutions in the United Arab Emirates and is one of the most prominent leading media institutions in the Middle East region. Through its various sectors and platforms, it provides meaningful and innovative content that captures the authentic spirit of the Emirates and respects the social and cultural values of the United Arab Emirates and the regional countries. Dubai Media is known for their leadership in providing exceptional media experiences. It strives to meet the Dubai government's strategic aspirations and deliver outstanding, creative, and vibrant media services that make it a leading choice in the Middle East region.

Meanwhile, Jotun is considered one of the most renowned paint producers. It has been operating in Dubai since 1974, and owns three factories within the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the regional office and research and development headquarters for the Middle East. Jotun UAE also exports its products to more than 22 countries, with a diverse range of interior and exterior paints, industrial and marine paints. The company has captured the largest share of the local market and the Middle East, making it a top player in the paint industry.

