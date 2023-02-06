Abu Dhabi Labour Court Secures the Dues of 14,777 Workers Worth 317 Million Dirhams in 2022

By Emirates247

During the year 2022, the Abu Dhabi Labour Court succeeded in securing and settling the rights of 14,777 workers for a value of approximately 317,000,000 dirhams, with 8,560 workers involved in collective enforcement and litigation cases for a total of 125,000,000 dirhams and 6,217 workers engaged in individual enforcement cases for a value of 192,000,000 dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court affirmed that it is paying special attention to the speedy settlement of labour cases and facilitating the payment of amounts owed to workers, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), who insists on the importance of achieving a speedy resolution of cases and shortening the litigation time, to achieve the main objective of the Judicial Department which is the achievement of a fair and accomplished justice.

The Labour Court also noted that the procedures adopted, in coordination with the concerned authorities, allow for the resolution of the disputes submitted to its consideration in a record time, and ensure that all parties obtain their rights within the controls and frameworks specified in the law regulating labour relations, so as to enhance the efforts provided by the United Arab Emirates to safeguard and protect the rights of workers under the rule of law, through a pioneering judicial system that ensures the achievement of an accomplished justice.

Moreover, the Labour Court praised the cooperation and integration between the strategic partners in providing services to help workers meet their vital needs during the transitional phase towards the final settlement of their situation, as well as the outstanding efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in addressing the conditions of workers who wish to work for other companies in the UAE.

