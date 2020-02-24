Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million international visitors in 2019

By WAM

Figures collated by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, revealed that the number of international visitors coming to the UAE capital in 2019 is estimated to have reached 11.35 million, including 2.83 million overnight and 8.53 million same-day visitors, and is a 10.5 percent increase over 2018.

The final figures include international hotel guests, plus estimates for overnight visitors from overseas staying with friends or relatives, and an estimate for the number of same-day international visitors.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s official 2019 hotel figures also reveal that Abu Dhabi’s 168 hotels and hotel apartments posted the highest number of guests, to date, at 5.1 million, with robust growth across key revenue metrics, including Total Revenues, Average Room Rate, ARR, and Revenue Per Available Room, RevPAR.

The Hotel Guest numbers represented an increase of 2.1 percent over the previous year, while Hotel Occupancy was up 1.6 percent (to a rate of 73 percent), Average Length of Stay, ALOS, for 2019 was up 1.8 percent (to 2.6 nights) and total revenues increased an impressive 6.6 percent (to AED5.8 billion). ARR metrics were up 4.7 percent and RevPAR also increased across the year by 6.4 percent.

India, China, the United Kingdom and the United States remained the top four non-UAE source markets for hotel guests, with Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and Bahrain the fastest growing markets between 2017 and 2019.

Abu Dhabi performed well across every metric, posting positive statistics for Guests, Occupancy, ALOS, Revenues, ARR and RevPAR. Hotels in Al Ain, meanwhile, posted robust increases for Guest Numbers and Occupancy, while establishments in Al Dhafra saw increases in Occupancy, Revenues, ARR and RevPAR.

On Saadiyat Island, Hotel Guest numbers, Revenue, Occupancy, ALOS, and RevPAR for 2019 saw an increase, while hotels in the ADNEC area posted an increase in Revenue, Guest Numbers, Occupancy, ALOS, ARR and RevPAR.

"These 2019 results reflect the hard work and dedication that DCT Abu Dhabi, its tourism stakeholders and its partners have put into offering a ‘must-see, must-visit’ leisure and business destination to not only the international visitor, but to domestic guests also," said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Under-Secretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, adding, "These outstanding results were underpinned by some world-class, exceptional events presented in the UAE capital across 2019."

