ACTVET, Al Fardan Exchange to employ 1,000 Emiratis in financial sector

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) and Al Fardan Exchange have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to employ 1,000 UAE Nationals within five years in the Financial Sector.

The MoU also aims to educate and train 5,000 citizens at the Al Fardan Exchange Training Institute, which was recently established at ACTVET’s Innovation Park in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTVET, and Fardan Hassan Al Fardan, Chairman of the Board, Al Fardan Group.

Dr. Al Shamsi said, "Our common goal is to create job opportunities and place Emirati youth in existing openings across the board, creating diversity in the UAE workforce and raising awareness for the great variety of careers in the current market which Emiratis have access to.”

The MoU reflects the government’s agenda to increase Emiratisation in the private sector which is also in line with ACTVET’s vision. Through expanding the focus to include the financial sector, the two parties ensure increasing the competitiveness of UAE citizens and TVET graduates aiming to build a sustainable economy.

ACTVET and Al Fardan Exchange will collaboratively oversee the implementation of the MoU and support the education and training of 5,000 UAE nationals through specialised training programmes delivered by qualified instructors and help in preparing the national workforce for the continuously emerging financial sector.

The training programmes will be held at the Al Fardan Training Institute at ACTVET’s Innovation Park in Abu Dhabi.

