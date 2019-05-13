ADIB postpones instalments on personal financing during Ramadan

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADIB, has postponed monthly instalment for its personal finance customers at 'no extra charge' during the holy month of Ramadan.

Customers eligible will be contacted by SMS with the postponement made automatically, the bank said in an announcement.

The offer is valid for instalments due between 1st - 31st May, 2019. Customers are free to opt out, should they wish to continue making instalment payments.

Philip King, Global Head of Retail at ADIB, said, "Addressing our customers’ needs and exceeding their expectations has always been at the core of what we do at ADIB. This holy month, we will offer our personal finance customers flexible payments as we are mindful of the high spending needs. We continue striving to provide our customers with high-end products and customized services that aid them in managing their financials efficiently and through a seamless experience."

The unit works with customers to develop tailored debt management plans and offers them guidance on reducing debt and managing their financial obligations. In order to qualify for postponement, customers must be up-to-date with their payments, having paid more than three previous instalments and must have a salary-transfer arrangement in place with the bank. There is no fee associated with the offer.