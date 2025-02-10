ADRA Reports 16% Growth in New Economic Licences in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA), a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) responsible for regulating and developing the business sector, has reported substantial growth in business licences and compliance indicators across the Emirate’s mainland and non-financial economic free zones in 2024.

The number of new economic licences issued in Abu Dhabi’s mainland increased by 16%, underscoring the Emirate’s appeal as a prime destination for local and international businesses. This growth is attributed to Abu Dhabi’s business-friendly ecosystem, coupled with world-class transparency and governance standards.

Active licences in the non-financial economic free zones saw a remarkable 22% growth, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a competitive business hub. Additionally, the number of 'Real Beneficiary' requests reached 47,291, reflecting the effectiveness of the Emirate’s initiatives to enhance compliance with local and international standards while strengthening the economy’s overall competitiveness.

ADRA also reported a 27% increase in renewed licences in the mainland and a 9% rise in active licences compared to 2023, highlighting the Emirate’s commitment to business continuity and expansion.

Key Growth Indicators:

104% increase in freelancer licences

22% growth in active licences within non-financial economic free zones

371% surge in freelancer licences issued to UAE nationals

72% increase in "Mobdea" licences

20% growth in "Tajer Abu Dhabi" licences

Leadership Commentary

His Excellency Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of ADRA, stated:

"The significant growth in economic licences reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness to investors and entrepreneurs, who are leveraging the Emirate’s dynamic economy and promising opportunities. We remain dedicated to fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages sustainable growth and prosperity."

H.E. Al Mansouri added:

"Over the past year, our strategic initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business, empower women, and expand economic activities have driven remarkable growth in licence categories such as Tajer Abu Dhabi, freelancer, and Mobdea. Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring an optimal environment for entrepreneurs and investors, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for economic diversification, regulatory advancements, and digital transformation."

Notable Licence Growth

The "Mobdea" licence, designed for Emirati women to transform their creative pursuits into commercial ventures, saw an impressive 72% increase, rising from 1,456 licences in 2023 to 2,503 in 2024. This growth reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to empower women in the economy, enabling them to operate businesses without the requirement of a physical office and covering over 50 economic activities.

Freelancer licences also experienced significant expansion, increasing by 104%, from 1,013 in 2023 to 2,065 in 2024. The most notable rise was among UAE nationals, where licences surged by 371%, from 84 in 2023 to 396 in 2024. Meanwhile, freelancer licences issued to other nationalities grew at rates ranging from 20% to 107%. The Freelancer licence provides UAE nationals and residents with a low-cost platform to engage in over 100 economic activities, supporting Abu Dhabi’s drive towards a knowledge-based, innovation-led economy.

The "Tajer Abu Dhabi" licence, which allows entrepreneurs and small businesses to operate without requiring a physical office for the first three years, expanded by 20%. The number of licences issued grew from 5,989 in 2023 to 7,187 in 2024. ADRA recently added 12 new economic activities under this category, bringing the total covered activities to over 1,200, compared to just 30 when the initiative was first launched in 2017.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.