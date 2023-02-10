AEEDC Dubai 2023 concludes with $4.7 billion worth of deals

By Emirates247

The 27th edition of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2023) concluded today in Dubai with record-breaking deals worth over $4.7 billion. Held from 7 – 9 February, the world’s largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition brought together leading brands and professionals in the global and regional industry.

The event, which showcased the latest technological advancements and therapeutic solutions in oral and dental health, saw a high volume of commercial and investment deals being signed between participating companies.

His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, said: "The success of the AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition this year is a reflection of Dubai’s emergence as a major focal point for the global medical and healthcare industries. By supporting innovation and medical research, AEEDC Dubai continues to be a significant contributor to the growth of the healthcare sector in Dubai. The success of the event also contributes to the growth of Dubai’s travel and tourism sectors."

Al-Madani extended his gratitude to all the supporters, partners, speakers, participants, attendees and exhibitors at AEEDC Dubai this year. The event drew 66,000 visitors and participants from across the world. He also thanked South Korea, this year’s Guest of Honour at the event.

Over the years, AEEDC Dubai has contributed to the development of the global dental industry by bringing together experts from various dental specialties worldwide to share expertise and knowledge. AEEDC Dubai 2023 supported 12 startup companies specialised in the manufacturing of dental products and tools from the UAE, South Korea, USA, Lebanon, Singapore and Turkey.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC – a member of INDEX Holding. The event is supported by the Dubai Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and Prevention – UAE, the International Congress For Health Specialties – ICHS, the Global Scientific Dental Alliance, numerous Dental Federations, the Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, the Gulf Health Council, Riyadh Elm University, Arab Academy for Continuing Dental Education, Saudi Dental Society, Saudi Orthodontic Society, Saudi Prosthodontic Society, International Association for Dental Research, The Greater New York Dental Meeting and the Manitoba Dental Association. The 28th edition of AEEDC Dubai will take place from 6-8 February 2024.

