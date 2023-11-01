Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of Dubai Business Forum

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the inauguration of the Dubai Business Forum, organised by Dubai Chambers at Madinat Jumeirah on 1st and 2nd November, under the theme 'Transforming Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade’.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said, “Under the guidance and visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai is steadily advancing to consolidate its position as the capital of the global economy and a leading destination for foreign direct investment. These efforts contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) of attracting FDIs exceeding AED650 billion over 10 years and making the emirate one of the world’s top three economic cities and top four financial hubs.

“This impressive gathering of 2,000 decision makers, CEOs, investors and businesses from across the globe demonstrates the appeal of Dubai’s competitive business environment, as well as strong investor confidence in the emirate's economic model."

“We continue our efforts to ensure the availability of various investment options across all sectors, allowing foreign investors to conduct business easily. To this end, we implement an advanced and diverse economic agenda, supported by a flexible legislative environment that attracts investors and protects their rights, further establishing Dubai’s status as one of the world’s safest and most stable investment destinations. Dubai welcomes investments of all kinds, and we will continue to develop our financial and economic ecosystems as our way of bringing the world together,” His Highness added.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, and Hamed Ali, CEO of the Dubai Financial Market and CEO of Nasdaq Dubai.

Cross-border dialogue

The forum brings together more than 2,000 participants, with 42 percent of participants travelling from outside the UAE – underlining the event’s significance as an important global platform for cross-border dialogue. Additionally, multinational companies represent 46 percent of total participation, while fast-growing startups represent 35 percent and SMEs make up 19 percent of total participation. Over the course of two days, the landmark event will feature a total of 24 panel discussions and speeches with the participation of more than 33 local and international speakers.

Leading investment destination

In his opening remarks, Al Ghurair said, “The Dubai Business Forum reflects the emirate's growing position as a leading destination for investors and a pivotal hub within the global economic system. Dubai is hosting business leaders, major investors, and delegates from companies of all types and sizes from around the world, underlining the strength of its economy and the diversity of its business community.

“When organising the Dubai Business Forum, we were keen to align its objectives with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the strategic priorities of Dubai Chambers to keep pace with the vision of our leadership. We look forward to the forum serving as an exceptional platform to enhance trade relations, establish economic partnerships, and unlock investment opportunities,” he added.

Al Ghurair highlighted how Dubai's competitive advantages and leading logistics capabilities have established the emirate as a global hub for trade and investment. He emphasised the importance of investing in advanced infrastructure to boost the emirate's position at the heart of the global trade system, in addition to attracting MNCs, SMEs, and startups, stimulating foreign direct investment, and leveraging opportunities in emerging markets.

“Despite global challenges, Dubai's economy has succeeded in maintaining its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The emirate’s strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa enables convenient access to global markets and investment opportunities across diverse economic sectors,” he added.

Exceptional platform

Bringing together change makers, government officials, business leaders, investors, and economists from around the world, the Dubai Business Forum is uniquely positioned to transform business for the future and shape the future of international trade and the global economy for decades to come.

The event will feature two days of high-level plenary sessions and keynote addresses together with ‘The Future Theatre,' a key element of the forum that creates a curated platform to engage in meaningful conversations with internationally renowned speakers. Delegates and speakers will bring new perspectives and share insights as they discuss the transformational power of diverse industries and economies to shape global development, diversification, and sustainable growth.

Four key pillars form the basis of the event’s far-reaching agenda, which focuses on Globalisation, Foreign Direct Investment, Digital Transformation, and Emerging Markets. Each of the forum’s sessions has been categorised under these verticals to help ensure the attendance of the targeted groups of investors, business leaders, and global innovators.

The presence of prominent business leaders and international economic players consolidates Dubai’s position as an ideal destination to do business, elevating the emirate’s reputation as a global economic hub to a whole new level. In line with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the Dubai Business Forum showcases the exceptional growth potential in Dubai and the emirate’s role as a leading centre for innovation and international trade at the heart of the global economy.

Dubai Chambers has also launched ‘The Deals Hub,’ a unique platform dedicated to announcing new business deals, investments, collaborations, and partnerships between business leaders and investors in Dubai and their counterparts from across the globe.

