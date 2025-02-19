Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

- His Highness highlights event’s enduring success as testament to Dubai’s growing attractiveness for diverse segments of the maritime industry

- Middle East’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show brings together more than 1,000 exhibiting brands from 60 countries

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today opened the Dubai International Boat Show 2025 at Dubai Harbour. Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the largest and most established marine lifestyle show in the Middle East has brought together more than 1,000 exhibiting brands from 60 countries, showcasing more than 200 of the most modern yachts and watercraft.

His Highness commended the exhibition's continued growth as it marks its 31st edition. This success reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to further establish itself as a top global tourism destination as well as a leading international centre for marine tourism, with a particular focus on yachts and boat tourism.

Enabling factors

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed attributed Dubai’s growing attractiveness as a prime global marine tourism and luxury yacht destination to the emirate’s significant investments in developing reliable and sophisticated infrastructure. These include state-of-the-art ports and marinas equipped with the entire spectrum of services and facilities needed to support the sector and ensure a seamless experience for visitors. Furthermore, His Highness highlighted how Dubai has implemented supportive regulations that foster investment and innovation, positioning the city as a prime destination for diverse players within the maritime industry, including manufacturers, traders, and yacht owners.

Touring the event, His Highness stopped by several pavilions and stands including Dubai Police; Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Exalto Emirates; KJM Marine; Sanlorenzo SD96, and Gulf Craft Inc.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council; and Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, owners of Dubai Harbour.

Since its inception in 1992, the Dubai International Boat Show has grown both in terms of size and participation to become one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind. The 31st edition of the event, being held from 19 to 23 February, showcases the craftsmanship of the world’s premier boatbuilders while also highlighting exciting watersports options and the finer aspects of a nautical lifestyle, from aviation and supercars to high-end fashion and marine-inspired art.

