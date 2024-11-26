Ahmed bin Mohammed tours Big 5 Global

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, toured the 45th edition of Big 5 Global, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s largest and most influential construction sector event, which commenced at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the important role of the construction sector as a key pillar of the UAE’s economy, driving national growth.

He emphasised that the sector, alongside urban development and infrastructure initiatives, continues to spearhead innovation and digital transformation in alignment with the UAE’s commitment to sustainable development and its position as a global leader in climate action.

Solidifying its legacy of 44 years, Big 5 Global has firmly established Dubai as one of the world’s best cities to live in. Dubai’s ultra-modern infrastructure, safe living environment, social and economic indicators, accessibility to international markets, world-class facilities, and its geographical location at the heart of a region experiencing rapid growth and abundant investment opportunities have all contributed to making it truly one of a kind.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, opened the Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit and emphasised that the UAE has proved itself a global leader in integrating sustainability in the construction sector by adopting state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions.

He said, “The construction sector in the UAE is witnessing a major shift towards sustainability through the integration of modern technology and smart practices that support the achievement of our national goals. We are committed to applying strict standards in construction and infrastructure projects to ensure the sustainability of resources and reduce the carbon footprint.”

Al Mazrouei noted that the UAE has evolved comprehensive guidelines for achieving sustainability across the construction, maintenance, and housing sectors, and put in place clear standards relating to energy consumption and the use of sustainable materials. He stressed that these efforts are in line with the country’s vision to promote sustainable urban development.

He said, “Innovation in construction and infrastructure development is pivotal, and this is where the 'UAE National Guide for Smart Construction' comes into play. This comprehensive guide is designed to standardise smart construction practices across all new projects thus ensuring that smart technologies and digital designs lead the way in our construction industry. Further enhancing our national landscape is the 3D Digital Twin project – an innovative platform that maps out our urban infrastructure, enabling precise planning and substantial enhancements in our cities' livability and sustainability.

He added, “The challenges facing the world today in the field of sustainability require close cooperation between the public and private sectors. We in the UAE believe that strong partnerships and innovation are the key to building a sustainable future that keeps pace with the aspirations of future generations.”

Al Mazrouei praised the role of Big 5 Global as an international platform that brings together key players and experts in the construction sector, stressing that such events contribute to enhancing the role of governments and the private sector in exchanging knowledge and expertise and supporting the global shift towards sustainability in the construction sector.

Taking place from 26th to 29th November 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Big 5 Global hosts a global gathering of industry professionals in urban development, construction, geospatial and facilities management, bringing together more than 100,000 attendees from over 165 countries and more than 2,700 exhibitors from over 60 countries, showcasing more than 60,000 innovative products. The event is co-located with specialised events, such as LiveableCitiesX, Future FM and GeoWorld, Heavy, Totally Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Marble & Stone World and Urban Design & Landscape.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.