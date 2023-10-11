Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, highlights digitalisation as key to improved living standards and economic growth

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), stressed the importance of accelerating digitalisation efforts across various sectors in Dubai and ensuring strong economic growth and the highest standards of living in keeping with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.



“Such efforts are vital to reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a global destination of choice and vibrant economic hub, powered by innovation and investment in technologies of the future,” His Highness said.



HH Sheikh Ahmed was speaking during a visit to Digital Dubai to review the implementation of the Dubai Digital Strategy, evaluate the progress of various projects, programmes, services and products, explore new avenues for digitalisation in Dubai, and assess the progress of initiatives to transform the emirate into a global digital capital.



His Highness was received by His Excellency Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai’s State Security Department; His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai; His Excellency Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electronic Security Center at Digital Dubai; His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai; His Excellency Matar Al Hemeiri Chief Executive Officer Digital Dubai Government Establishment at Digital Dubai; His Excellency Amer Sharaf, Executive Director of Cyber Security Systems and Services Sector at Digital Dubai; His Excellency Tariq Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai, apart from other senior executives and officials from entities under the purview of Digital Dubai.



His Highness was apprised of the digital projects and products that various teams are gearing up to launch as part of a comprehensive and integrated roadmap implemented in collaboration with various Dubai Government entities in line with the Dubai Digital Strategy.



His Highness appreciated the progress made on the projects included in the strategic plan, the innovative efforts of various teams, and the high level of coordination and integration among the government entities involved, noting how they helped strengthen Dubai’s leading position as a model of digital transformation across various sectors, including economy, health, education, and government services, among others.



Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed stressed the need to continuously develop digital solutions matching the needs of customers and the community as part of efforts to further enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as an investment destination. His Highness underscored the importance of interconnectedness and inclusiveness in establishing a conducive environment for a thriving digital economy and digital society, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.



His Highness emphasised that constantly upgrading services was imperative to displaying a high level of proactiveness, noting that investment in data technologies and AI solutions allows for identifying the actual needs of customers and enriching the customer journey.



His Excellency Al Mansoori stated: "The unwavering support of our leadership for Digital Dubai's initiatives serves as a strong motivation for us. Guided by the vision and directives of our leaders, and aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we are committed to solidifying Dubai's stature as a leader in the digital economy and a prime global investment destination."

“We are steadfast in our commitment to implementing the Dubai Digital Strategy, supported by the close cooperation between government entities and the hard work of national talents,” His Excellency Al Mansoori added.



During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was briefed on projects that are part of the action plan, including the Dubai Dashboard project, which provides officials, decision-makers, and stakeholders with access to different data and indicators about Dubai through a unified platform. His Highness also reviewed the innovative ‘Fal Dubai’ project, which monitors the level of public satisfaction with the various facilities and services offered across all sectors of Dubai, backing up its results with accurate figures and data.



The team also gave a presentation on the Al Maha project, a proactive system to mitigate the impact of cyberattacks on government services and digital assets, secure online government services, and to monitor their vulnerabilities. They also gave an overview of the Al Merqab system, which monitors the internal networks of organisations, flags suspicious activities and security breaches, and alerts organisations on ways of dealing with suspicious activities and thwarting cyberattacks.



Furthermore, His Highness was briefed about the UAE Pass system, which has over 6 million registered subscribers nationwide, besides the latest additions to the DubaiNow application, the first and only application for urban services, providing easy access to more than 170 government and private-sector services from over 35 entities.



The Digital Dubai team also showcased the progress achieved in implementing the Dubai Digital Strategy, which aims to promote a reliable and robust system that enhances the digital economy and empowers a digitally driven society. This strategy is built upon seven key pillars, namely: digital city, digital economy, data and statistics, digital talent, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital competitiveness.



The Strategy’s objectives include expanding the digital economy, achieving a 90% rate of digital wellbeing, and launching 50 digital city experiences that are seamless, interconnected, proactive, predictable and high-impact. The Strategy also aims to equip over 50,000 professionals with advanced digital qualifications to lead digital transformation going ahead.



At the end of the visit, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed reviewed the preparations of Digital Dubai and various government entities for participating in GITEX Global 2023, where the official platform of the Government of Dubai is set to feature over 40 government and private entities, who will be showcasing Dubai’s latest digital transformation initiatives.



His Highness also met with young employees and urged them to keep pace with technological advancements, develop their skills in futuristic technologies and continue their efforts towards building a global model for a sustainable digital city.

