Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoU between Dubai Police’s Transport Security Department and flydubai

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Transport Security Department of Dubai Police and flydubai, aimed at strengthening mutual strategic cooperation.



The MoU, which was signed on the sidelines of the fifth UITP MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024, hosted by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), seeks to establish partnerships in training, exchange of expertise and provision of security and technical services, and facilitate access to the latest global practices in service delivery.



The MoU was signed by Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of the Transport Security Department, and Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer of flydubai.



Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, said the MoU with flydubai will enhance communication and cooperation, aligned with Dubai’s vision to advance safe mobility and enhance the integration of transportation systems.



Hamad Obaidalla said the MoU strengthens cooperation between the two organisations in areas like development, training, exchange of expertise, security, and technical services, in line with flydubai’s commitment to enhancing aviation security and further expanding Dubai’s global connectivity.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.