Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum opens the sixth edition of AccessAbilities Expo 2024 in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, affirmed that the UAE has achieved remarkable accomplishments in its legislation, policies, and programs to empower and integrate People of Determination into society, providing them with equal opportunities in the society.



His Highness inaugurated the 6th edition of AccessAbilities Expo, the largest event for People of Determination in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, today opened at Dubai World Trade Centre with a call for concerted social inclusion policy and introduction of more innovative assisted technologies for rehabilitative products to empower People of Determination and enable them to lead a fulfilling life independently.



His Highness stated that the AccessAbilities Expo 2024 reflects the government's commitment to enabling People of Determination and creating more opportunities for them to live independently and improve their quality of life.



He highlighted the key role played by the private sector in this area, contributing to making the UAE one of the best global societies for this segment, which currently comprises 1.3 billion people worldwide.



He added: "We are pleased to host this unique event in the Middle East, which serves more than 50 million People of Determination living in the region, offering them the opportunity to learn about the best assistive technologies and rehabilitation practices."



“The broad participation in this year's edition provides an opportunity for connection between the community of People of Determination and international exhibitors, benefiting both parties and enhancing Dubai and the UAE’s reputation as an international hub for assistive technologies and the exchange of ideas to build a better future for millions of People of Determination and their families globally."



More than 250 exhibitors, global brands, and rehabilitation centers from over 50 countries are participating in the expo, which is organized by Nadd Al Shiba PR & Exhibitions from October 7-9, 2024, at Halls 6-7-8 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.



Inclusion is Part of UAE’s Culture

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of International Cooperation, and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “Inclusion and empowerment are integral to the culture of the UAE and essential for any vibrant, diverse and successful society. Expo 2020 Dubai set new benchmarks for accessibility and Expo City Dubai is committed to further progress, seeking out new technologies and innovative solutions that enhance equality of access for people of determination. Working collaboratively with accessibility pioneers from the global community is the way forward, and we are proud to be partners of the 2024 AccessAbilities Expo.”



DEWA’s Story of Institutional Success

His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, CEO and Managing Director of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: "As a socially responsible organization and the best friend of People of Determination under the Dubai Government Excellence Program, DEWA seeks to present a pioneering and innovative institutional success story in the field of integrating and empowering People of Determination. We aim to inspire and motivate other participating entities and visitors to the expo, in addition to showcasing DEWA’s digital services, which are equally accessible to People of Determination and the rest of society."



Efforts to Enhance Security and Logistics Services for People of Determination

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: "Dubai Police is making diligent efforts to develop security and logistics services to meet the needs of People of Determination. These efforts reflect our deep commitment to them, supporting the national policy for empowering People of Determination, Dubai’s Quality of Life

Strategy 2033, and the strategy to make Dubai a fully friendly city for People of Determination through the ‘My Community… A City for Everyone’ initiative."

He added: "We believe that integrating efforts between all government and private institutions is the best way to achieve advanced levels that enhance the quality of life for People of Determination. Therefore, Dubai Police, in collaboration with partners, is working to develop services that are more tailored to the needs of People of Determination from various disabilities. We are keen to provide innovative solutions that promote our goals of integration, empowerment, and universal accessibility. Our participation in the AccessAbilities Expo 2024 is an important opportunity to raise awareness of our services and explore the latest technical and technological solutions supporting this community, in addition to strengthening partnerships to achieve more goals and future visions."



Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “Coinciding with the Expo, the Authority is launching the 'Mental Health Enhancement Initiative for People of Determination and Their Families,' which aligns with World Mental Health Day, and the 'Pioneers of Determination Shop Platform' to support people of determination in the fields of entrepreneurship and creativity. This reflects the Authority's commitment to enhancing their opportunities and empowering them economically and socially."



She emphasized that through its participation in the Expo, the Authority has focused on presenting a broader and more comprehensive concept for supporting people of determination.



“This was achieved by launching specialized initiatives and organizing dialogue sessions that address key issues concerning the challenges faced by people of determination and their families, such as mental health, integrating elderly people of determination, and empowering women with disabilities.



"Through sponsoring the sessions at the Knowledge Hub, we aim to provide a dynamic platform for in-depth discussions between experts and community members. The goal is to raise public awareness about the importance of supporting and empowering people of determination, while highlighting the most distinguished experiences and innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges."



His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “Dubai continues to deliver on its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for People of Determination, driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, providing an inclusive and seamless experience for all residents and visitors, and further cementing its status as the world’s best city to visit, live and work in.



“The AccessAbilities Expo is an opportunity to demonstrate the progress Dubai has made in becoming more accessible, and also provides a platform for the sector to further develop not just here and in the UAE, but also the wider region. Collaborative efforts support us in prioritising the welfare of People of Determination and furthering the city’s position as a global leader, and we are committed to working with all our partners and stakeholders to build on accessibility and high levels of service across the city that can be experienced by all.”



Dubai Duty-Free: Committed to Empowering People of Determination

Ramesh Sidambi, CEO of Dubai Duty-Free, said: “In line with the vision of our wise government to transform Dubai and the UAE into a nation that is friendly to people of determination, Dubai Duty Free is pleased to support the 6th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo as a Gold Sponsor. Through our own Dubai Duty Free Foundation, we are committed to empowering people of determination and have been supporting a number of organisations that champion inclusive initiatives that help them integrate into society and increase their role in the community. Building on the success of the past four editions, we look forward to working with AccessAbilities Expo on the Significant opportunities this event will bring to the lives of People of Determination."



Mr Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of Nadd Al Shiba PR & Events Management, said: "The expo has solidified its position on the global exhibition map specializing in the care and empowerment of People of Determination, thanks to the interest of both government and private sectors in the UAE and the region, and their combined efforts to share minds, ideas, and initiatives, and enhance mutual cooperation to build a sustainable future that meets the aspirations of People of Determination."



Suleiman added: "Through the expo, we aim to align with the UAE’s wise government’s efforts to make the UAE the best friendliest society in the world for People of Determination, improve their quality of life, and help them move and live more independently, thanks to significant advancements in assistive technologies, remote rehabilitation, friendly infrastructure, and other services."



Mr Praveen Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Alimco, said: “As we gather at the AccessAbilities Expo 2024, I take immense pride in reflecting on Alimco’s unwavering commitment to empowering People of Determination. Guided by the timeless ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the belief that the entire world is one family — Alimco is driven by a genuine desire to touch lives, not only within our borders but across the globe Stands as Asia’s largest manufacturer of assistive devices and is fostering to expanding our reach and support, not just in India, but globally.”



He added: “Aligned with the government’s vision of ‘Local to Global’ initiative and make India a global hub in manufacturing Alimco, with its state-of-the-art facilities, is prepared to cater to international markets. Our mission is to ensure that individuals of all abilities have access to the necessary tools to lead fulfilling lives. Our cutting-edge solutions, from mobility aids to hi-end prosthesis, are thoughtfully designed to foster independence and uphold the dignity of every individual.”



Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “As part of our wide-ranging CSR efforts, we are delighted to now also sponsor the AccessAbilities Expo for People with Disabilities. We see this event driving real impact -- the innovative solutions that are presented lead to better inclusion for those in need, through which this gathering plays a pivotal, proactive role in the progress and development of the UAE. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to supporting the government’s vision of empowering and fully integrating people of determination into society. We will continue to support such noble causes and initiatives for years to come.”



Equal Opportunities for Success

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du, said: “At du, we place immense value on community and inclusivity. Our support for the AccessAbilities Expo underlines our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where innovation and collaboration can thrive, breaking down barriers for People of Determination and showcasing how technology can serve as a bridge to a world where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed and be happy.”



Adel Mardini, CEO and President of Jetex, said: "Jetex is honored to participate in the International Expo for People of Determination 2024, reflecting its commitment to enhancing accessibility for People of Determination. The company’s facilities are designed to provide easy access and comfort, featuring a single-floor design and ground-floor locations to eliminate obstacles like stairs and elevators, ensuring a seamless experience from entry to departure. Jetex provides personal assistance through a dedicated and well-trained team to meet the special needs of its diverse customers, ensuring a welcoming environment for all."



Habib Wehbi, Chairman and Group CEO at W Group Holding (Hypermedia & DXTA Technology) said: “We are proud to participate as a strategic media partner in AccessAbilities, an event that aligns with our dedication to inclusivity and empowerment. This esteemed expo embodies the UAE’s visionary leadership in making our nation the best place to live by empowering people of determination. Our participation underscores our commitment to supporting individuals with disabilities, enabling them to become productive members of society, and contributing to the UAE’s remarkable development journey.



AccessAbilities Expo bridges gaps by fostering collaboration among communities, government bodies, and the world’s leading disability experts and suppliers. I extend heartfelt congratulations to the organizers for creating a significant event that unites diverse stakeholders, inspires change, and promotes a more inclusive society.



At Hypermedia, we take pride in being part of W Group Holding, which emphasizes philanthropy and social impact. Our initiatives, driven by compassion, empathy, and community, aim to create meaningful change through educational empowerment, environmental sustainability, health and wellness, strategic partnerships, and community outreach. Together, we are dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact on society.”



The annual event is held in the context of World Health Organization (WHO) said that over 2.5 billion people worldwide currently need one or more assistive products, and the number of people needing assistive technology is expected to reach 3.5 billion by 2050. However, in many countries, most people who need this technology do not have access to it. Assistive products help maintain or improve individuals' functions related to cognition, communication, hearing, mobility, self-care, and vision, enabling their health, well-being, integration, and participation in society.



According to current estimates, more than 4,000 assistive technologies have been designed for people with disabilities and the elderly, ranging from wheelchairs to a wide array of high-tech tools. Today, many companies are shifting their focus to research and development in assistive technologies. The global assistive technology market for people with disabilities and the elderly is expected to reach approximately $50 billion by 2030, according to Next Move Strategy Consulting.



The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific estimates that about 350 million women and girls with disabilities live in the Asia-Pacific region, making up more than half of the region's total population with disabilities. According to the Asian Development Bank, the highest prevalence rate of children with disabilities (13.6%) is in South Asia, while the lowest rate (8.9%) is in Europe and Central Asia.



AccessAbilities Expo is sponsored and supported by DEWA, Dubai Police, Duty Duty-Free, Du, Jetex, Hypermedia and Alimco.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.