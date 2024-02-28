Ahmed bin Saeed opens 30th anniversary edition of Dubai International Boat Show

His Highness: The Dubai International Boat Show’s emergence as one of the world’s leading marine lifestyle events signifies the city’s growth as a major global maritime destination and pivotal commercial hub

Running until 3 March, the MENA region’s largest and most established marine lifestyle show brings together the global nautical industry at Dubai Harbour

Five-day events features more than 1,000 brands and 200-plus crafts from 55 countries – including major yacht launches



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and Chairman of Dubai Airports, today opened the 30th anniversary edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, the largest and most established marine lifestyle show in the MENA region, which is organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre.



Speaking on the occasion, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said: “The Dubai International Boat Show’s emergence as one of the world’s leading marine lifestyle events signifies Dubai’s growth as a major global maritime destination and pivotal commercial hub. Dubai's commitment to enhancing its maritime infrastructure and transforming itself into a centre for excellence for maritime services is a clear reflection of the leadership's far-reaching vision for development and determination to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to establish the city as one of the world’s top three global hubs for tourism and business.”



HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed toured the five-day event at Dubai Harbour accompanied by numerous dignitaries, including His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Senior Advisor to Dubai International Boat Show.



The Middle East’s premier marine lifestyle showpiece, which features more than 1,000 brands from 55 countries, has attracted the global nautical industry in the emirate, with more than 200-plus crafts making up the water and land display. The first day of the show saw 46 launches including new yachts from Behnemar, Sunseeker and Azimut.



During the opening tour HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed visited the event’s iconic Superyacht Avenue, stopping to speak with various international sector leaders and several UAE-based boat builders, including Lürssen Yachts, Azimut and Benetti. The homegrown contingent on the VIP tour included Gulf Craft, the legacy Dubai International Boat Show partner, which is presenting 11 vessels at this year’s show.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed also stopped to engage with various local, regional and international companies specialised in marine-based equipment, supplies and services across the luxury lifestyle marine sector including Carter & White. He also engaged with Al Yousuf Motors, the exclusive distributor of Yamaha in the UAE.



In addition to the impressive display on water and land, Dubai International Boat Show is home to an array of family-friendly activities for visitors to enjoy, including Hypercar Avenue, which is home to rare and exceptional automobiles, a Watersports zone featuring jet skis, fly boards, eFoils and more for adrenaline lovers, as well as a fishing competition and kid’s area. Visitors can also experience the dedicated Dive MENA area and ‘Proudly UAE’ zone, which spotlights manufacturers and products championing the UAE’s maritime diversity.



The world’s first ever jet suit race also took place at Dubai Harbour today. The event saw competitors from eight countries, including the UAE’s Ahmed Al Shehhi, race using jet engines to navigate a predetermined course.









