Al Ansari Financial Services is preparing for an initial public offering on the Dubai Stock

By E247

The company, based in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Thursday that it plans to offer 750 million shares on the Dubai Financial Market through an initial public offering representing ten percent of the company's issued share capital.

The subscription period for the initial public offering will be between March 16 and 24, and the shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchange by April 6.

The statement said that Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, and the Emirates Hermes Financial Group have been appointed as joint coordinators for the initial public offering."

