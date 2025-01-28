Al Habtoor Announces Cancellation of All Investments in Lebanon and Sale of All Assets

Khalaf Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, has announced the cancellation of all his investment projects in Lebanon due to the current situation in the country.

Al Habtoor stated: "After consulting with the Board of Directors of the Al Habtoor Group, I have made a painful decision that I never wanted to reach. However, the prevailing circumstances in Lebanon—marked by a lack of security, stability, and any foreseeable improvement—have compelled us to take this step."

He further announced the cancellation of all planned investment projects in Lebanon, the sale of all his assets and investments in the country, and the decision to refrain from traveling to Lebanon, whether for himself, his family, or the group's executives.

Al Habtoor emphasized that these decisions were not made lightly but came after thorough analysis and a deep review of the ongoing situation in Lebanon.

Source: Albayan Newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.