Al Zeyoudi Highlights CEPA’s Role in Driving UAE’s Industrial Growth at 'Make It In The Emirates

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, participated in a high-level panel titled “Redefining Industry, Trade, and Investment” during the opening ceremony of the ‘Make It In The Emirates’ forum. In his remarks, HE Al Zeyoudi underscored the UAE’s commitment to expanding its industrial base through strategic trade partnerships and innovation-driven initiatives.

Addressing a distinguished audience of manufacturers, investors, and industry leaders, HE Al Zeyoudi emphasized the transformative role of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) program in shaping the future of UAE’s industrial landscape.

“The CEPA program is not only creating access to diverse markets — it is also facilitating knowledge transfer and skills development across various sectors. As we innovate and diversify, we are building a robust industrial foundation that will sustain our economic growth,” he stated.

The ‘Make It In The Emirates’ event has emerged as a key platform to showcase investment opportunities in the UAE’s industrial and manufacturing sectors. It highlights the country's strategic focus on economic diversification, technological innovation, and sustainable development, all aimed at driving export-led growth and enhancing industrial resilience.

HE Al Zeyoudi pointed to the UAE’s recent leap in global trade rankings as evidence of the country’s successful strategy. According to the World Trade Organization’s latest report, Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, the UAE ranked 11th globally in goods exports, reaching a value of US$603 billion in 2024 — a six-place rise since 2021.

“Through CEPA, we are integrating the UAE more deeply into global supply chains,” Al Zeyoudi noted. “These partnerships are accelerating industrial development, encouraging technology adoption, and positioning the UAE as a global hub for industrial excellence.”

The UAE’s industrial development is guided by landmark initiatives such as Project 300 Billion and Make It In The Emirates, which aim to increase the contribution of the industrial sector to national GDP and transform the country into a leading destination for future industries, including advanced manufacturing, Industry 4.0, clean technologies, and logistics.

“By leveraging CEPA and advanced technologies, we are creating synergies between goods and services, paving the way for a diversified and future-ready economy,” he added.

The event concluded with a call to action for industrial leaders and global partners to invest in the UAE’s rapidly evolving manufacturing ecosystem. The discussions reaffirmed the critical role of trade and investment in the UAE’s long-term industrial strategy and its rising status on the global industrial map.

