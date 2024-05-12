Amarak Chemicals to establish AED50mln manufacturing facility in JAFZA to support agriculture

Amarak Chemicals FZC, an associate company of Aries Agro Limited, has signed an agreement with DP World’s flagship trade and logistics hub, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), to establish a state-of-the-art plant nutrients manufacturing facility. The project was unveiled during the Aries Agro Annual Chairman Club Customer Convention held in Dubai, coinciding with Aries Agro’s ongoing Emerald Jubilee celebrations.

The convention welcomed Aries Agro’s top 500 customers from across India, who collectively support almost nine million farmers in India and worldwide. The event was attended by Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, Aries Agro Chairman and Managing Director, other senior leaders from Aries Agro, as well as Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC.

The upcoming 50 million AED facility will be developed on a 16,000 sqm plot located in the Chemical Zone of Jafza South, with the investment covering capital expenditure, operating expenses and working capital.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer of Parks & Zones at DP World GCC, welcomed the project, saying: “We are delighted to welcome global leaders in the plant nutrition sector such as Aries Agro and Amarak to Jafza. The agricultural inputs produced by Amarak will supply cost-effective and sustainable solutions to farmers in India, the GCC region and beyond while making a positive impact on food security.”

The new, fully automated facility in Jafza marks a strategic milestone for Amarak Chemicals FZC. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the factory further reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering excellence in manufacturing and is expected to begin operations in early 2025.

“With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the new facility will specialise in the production of 60,000 metric tonnes of sulphur and allied value-added products annually. This significant capacity amplifies our capability to meet growing market demand while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety,” said Dr Rahul Mirchandani, Chairman and Managing Director, Aries Group.

