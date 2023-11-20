Appointment Dr. Fahd bin Mohammed Al Turki as Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Fund

The Arab Monetary Fund Board of Governors appoints Dr. Fahed M. Al-Turki as Director General Chairman of the Board, to complete the remaining period of H.E Dr. Abdulrahman A. Al-Hamidy’s presidency which will end on March 5th, 2024, and for a new 5-year term 2024-2029. The appointment came after accepting the resignation of Dr. Al-Hamidy as Director General Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, the Board of Governors praised Dr. Al-Hamidy sincere efforts and dedication since 2014.

In this occasion, Dr. Al-Hamidy expressed his appreciation to the members of AMF Governing Board for accepting his resignation and for their support during his tenure, which contributed to the AMF’s progress in providing financial support, capacity building, technical assistance, and strengthening partnerships with regional and international financial institutions. The fund is being recognized as the center for dialogue among the policymakers in the region to discuss various economic, financial, monetary, banking, and statistical matters, considering the AMF’s vision 2040 to be the closest partner to its member countries.

He also extends his best wishes to Dr. Fahed M. Al-Turki for success in his new responsibilities, acknowledging Dr. Al-Turki's expertise and leadership that will contribute to enhancing the progress of the Arab Monetary Fund and its sister institutions: the Arab Trade Financing Program and the Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organization (Buna Payment Platform), in achieving their strategic objectives.

Dr. Al-Hamidy expresses his gratitude to the staff of the Arab Monetary Fund, the Arab Trade Financing Program, and the Arab Regional Payments Clearing and Settlement Organization for their efforts and dedication over the past years.

It's worth noting that Dr. Fahed M. Al-Turki has previously held several leadership positions, including Vice-Chairman of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, CEO of research and Chief Economist at Jadaw Investment Company, and economic expert at the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund.

