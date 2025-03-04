Asia accounts for 62.7% of the multinational companies attracted by Dubai International Chamber during 2024

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has revealed that 62.7% of the multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to Dubai in 2024 originated from Asia, underlining Dubai’s growing status as a key investment hub for international corporations.

Latin America and Europe each accounted for 11.8% of the total multinational companies attracted in 2024. The Middle East and Eurasia accounted for 9.7%, while the African continent and Australia both contributed 2% of the total.

Five key sectors accounted for 50% of the MNCs attracted to Dubai by the chamber in 2024, each representing a 10% share. These included construction, trade and logistics services; manufacturing; information and communication technology including AI, robotics, blockchain, and software; and retail, fashion, travel, hospitality and tourism.

8% of the MNCs attracted in 2024 specialised in the mobility sector, including aerospace, space, autonomous transport, and traditional transport.

Three other sectors collectively accounted for 18% of the MNCs attracted, with each representing 6% of the total. These included healthcare and pharmaceuticals; finance, banking, and investment banking; and energy, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and cleantech.

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 51 MNCs to Dubai in 2024, representing annual growth of 55% compared to the 33 companies attracted in 2023. The chamber also expanded its global presence by opening two new international offices in Kazakhstan and Colombia, increasing its total number of representative offices to 33. The chamber’s efforts reinforce Dubai’s appeal as a global business hub, enhancing foreign investment attraction and supporting Dubai-based companies in exploring new economic and trade opportunities in high-potential global markets.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.