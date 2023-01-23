Bayanat reports AED202 million net profit, 110% YoY increase in 2022

By WAM

Rola AlGhoul/ Esraa Esmail

ABU DHABI, 23rd January, 2023 (WAM) -- Bayanat, a provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, today reported its preliminary financial results for 2022, reaching AED788 million in revenue, with a net profit of AED202 million for the year.

Bayanat's FY-2022 revenue reached AED788 million compared to AED367 million for the previous year, marking a substantial increase of 115%.

The Company also reported FY-2022 net profit of AED202 million, an increase of 110% compared to AED96 million for the previous year.

Bayanat's total assets increased to AED1,508 million during the year ended 2022 compared to AED474 million in the previous year, with an increase of 218%. Bayanat's equity increased to AED1,082 million during the year ended 2022 compared to AED255 million for the prior year, with an increase of 323%.

Commenting on the results, Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bayanat, said, "We are pleased to announce a promising financial performance for FY2022. In 2022, we more than doubled revenue and profits for Bayanat, and going forward into 2023; we remain committed to unlocking growth and value for our customers, shareholders, and community. We are proud to support the diversification of the UAE economy and the development of advanced technology industry in the Emirates."

Hasan Ahmed Alhosani, CEO of Bayanat, stated that 2022 was a defining year for Bayanat, which is reflected in the Company's strong financial performance, adding, "The momentum has continued into 2023 as we look into expanding our product and services offering to further nurturing our customer base. Last week, we also became the first ADX-listed technology share to be certified as Shari'a compliant, which opens up Bayanat to a broader pool of investors."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.