Bin Sulayem appoints Nasser Al Neyadi as CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has issued a new decision appointing His Excellency Nasser Al Neyadi as the new CEO of the PCFC.

About Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation is one of the organizations of the Government of Dubai, which was officially established in 2001, and includes a number of entities and authorities operating under its umbrella. These entities include Dubai Customs, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), the Dubai Ports Authority, the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime Authority, the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, in addition to the Investment Department and the Security Department.

The corporation relies on the innovative use of technology to provide smart and distinguished services to its customers, and is constantly working on developing dealing mechanisms to comply with best practices and to ensure the happiness and loyalty of customers in line with government trends.



