Brokers cement their role in Dubai’s real estate market, contributing to over 42,000 transactions

Dubai’s real estate brokerage sector recorded a remarkable performance in the first half of this year, reaffirming the pivotal role of brokers in driving market dynamism and supporting sustainable growth in property transactions. Real estate brokers contributed to the execution of 42,181 transactions, generating commission values exceeding AED3.23 billion in H1 2025, compared to AED1.62 billion in the same period in 2024, achieving a growth of 99%.

This increase in transaction volume is closely tied to the growing number of real estate brokers registered with the Dubai Land Department, which now stands at 29,577 brokers, including 6,714 new brokers who entered the sector in the first half of 2025. This momentum reflects the growing confidence in the profession and its rising role as a key partner in enhancing the attractiveness of real estate investment and guiding investors towards high-potential opportunities.

Growing role for women

Female participation in the real estate brokerage sector has increased significantly, with 10,100 women now actively working as brokers in the field. They contributed to the execution of 13,424 transactions, generating commission values of nearly AED1.43 billion. This reflects the growing influence of women in leading real estate deals, their ability to build strong professional relationships, and their impact on the market’s overall dynamism.

Beyond transactions

The role of real estate brokers extended beyond facilitating transactions; they served as a vital link between investors, developers, and buyers, contributing to enhanced transparency and enabling more informed decision-making. Brokerage and property valuation firms also played a key role in supporting market demand by providing integrated services. As of the first half of 2025, there were 1,223 registered brokerage offices and 78 property valuation offices employing 118 licensed valuers.

Contribution of Real Estate Registrations and Services Trustees Offices

On their part, the 2,426 registered real estate services offices continued to play a pivotal role in the sector. During the first half of the year, Real Estate Registrations and Services Trustees Offices facilitated 114,848 transactions, serving 86,398 customers, marking a 15% increase in the number of customers compared to the same period last year.

The outstanding performance of the brokerage and valuation sector is one of the key pillars of Dubai’s real estate market, reflecting the emirate’s vision of fostering an investment environment built on public-private partnerships. By facilitating transactions and deals, professional brokers continue to reinforce investor confidence and contribute to enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading global real estate investment destination.