Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

By WAM

DUBAI, 9th February, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stated that Dubai is one of the leading players in the maritime sector, as it ranks among the most important global maritime destinations such as London, Singapore, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

He made this statement during DMCA's participation in the Middle East Bunkering Convention (MEBC) 2023.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority added that the emirate of Dubai is a partner and a vibrant hub in maintaining the smooth flow of the global oil market through the main marine ports used to supply ships with fuel, due to its strategic geographical location.

He also highlighted Dubai achieving record growth in the service of refuelling vessels during in 2022, as it recorded about 1.1 million metric tonnes, with a growth rate of 30 percent compared to 2021.

Sheikh Saeed explained that DMCA is keen to streamline all services to enhance and sustain the practice of maritime activities, to support the ambitious approach in consolidating Dubai's vanguard position as a first-class global maritime centre.

