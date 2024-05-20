CABSAT 2024 to kick off its 30th edition tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre

CABSAT, the Middle East's flagship event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, will launch its 30th edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow Tuesday, May 21.



The three-day event will also see the return of the co-located show Integrate Middle East. The leading forum and sourcing platform for the global Pro AV and media technology community debuted in 2023 and reprises for a second edition to connect industry leaders with integrated solution buyers from the education, media, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and communication sectors.



The strategic placement of CABSAT and Integrate Middle East presents an opportunity for attendees and exhibitors to tap into burgeoning business prospects across these industry verticals, corporate events, and real estate industries.



With more than 450 exhibitors and over 18,000 expected visitors, CABSAT serves as a key destination for networking, career advancement, and keeping up to date on the latest developments and insights into the industry and the content-driven ecosystems of the MEASA.



Key industry topics to be debated



This year’s show also features a dynamic talks programme, with the return of the Content Congress, which offers opportunities to explore and learn about the evolving media landscape; SATEXPO Summit, a leading forum for distributors that facilitates innovation within the satellite and space community; and NextGen Content, which enables screening of unreleased content to the region’s best content creators, distributors, and investors. There will also be exclusive spaces to drive engagement, discussions, and innovation related to the creator economy and sustainable space operations.



Across all forums, key industry topics are set to be debated, including ‘What AI could mean for the Middle East Media Industry,’ ‘Who is More Original: Human vs. AI,’ ‘Unleashing the Potential of Esports in the Broadcast Industry’ and ‘The Arab Box Office’ by 150 world-class speakers and industry specialists, including H.E. Mohamed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media, Sarah Al Jarman, Head of Channels and Radios at Dubai Media Inc., Kabir Khan, director, screenwriter, and cinematographer, Tamim Fares, Head of Disney+ MENA, and Lesha Mansukhani, COO of Nas Daily, Singapore, and many others. The presence of several leading media luminaries underscores the event’s potential to significantly influence the industry's future and drive positive transformation.



By creating a forum for future partnerships, collaborations, and business opportunities, CABSAT 2024 promises to be a key opportunity to network with prominent figures in the global media community and learn about the cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are transforming the industry, all taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 21 to 23.



For more information, visit: www.cabsat.com

To register as media https://visit.cabsat.com/DWTC/cabsat24/ArticleSelection/84?culture=en

