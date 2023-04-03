Carrefour Ramps Up Emiratisation Commitment with Launch of Masarat Programme

By E247

• New Masarat Programme comes as part of Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s Emiratisation efforts in partnership with NAFIS initiative

• Participants will receive skills-based training and mentoring at Carrefour’s pioneering Retail Business School

• 2026 Emiratisation recruitment goal of 3,000 team members on track with over 1000 new hires since 2021

Carrefour, which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has launched its Masarat Programme: a bespoke growth initiative for Emirati frontliners, future team leaders, department heads and store managers. This comes alongside an announcement that the leading retailer has recruited over 1000 UAE Nationals since 2021 and is on target to achieve its goal of 3000 by 2026.

Facilitated by Carrefour’s Retail Business School, successful Emirati applicants will receive skills-based training and mentoring from Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s world-class learning partners. The new initiative is fully aligned with the UAE government’s high-profile NAFIS programme, which aims to support UAE nationals who choose to pursue a career in the private sector as part of the federal Projects of the 50 series.

Commenting on the initiative, Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer – GCC at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Masarat will offer a direct route to success for thousands of talented and ambitious Emiratis, including development, training and upskilling opportunities. In partnership with NAFIS, our Masarat Programme is an exciting and supportive stepping stone from which 3000 new national colleagues will be able to launch and pursue successful careers within retail by 2026. We remain committed to supporting the growth of all Carrefour colleagues, recognising that our people remain our greatest asset.”

The Masarat programme will be split into five key stages, beginning with frontline roles and moving through to district management level to enhance cross-functional expertise. As well as critical skills development specific to each role, participants will be rewarded with financial incentives and opportunities to advance their career. This demonstrates Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s increasing prominence as a global talent and innovation magnet – having launched its business school four years ago.

Since the launch of the NAFIS programme in September 2021, Carrefour has onboarded more than 1000 Emirati employees across its operations – with UAE nationals currently representing more than 6 percent of its total domestic workforce.

Majid Al Futtaim’s efforts and long-term commitment to Emirati representation in the private sector has already been recognised by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 2021. Looking forwards, the Masarat Programme is one of several initiatives focused on the professional advancement of local talents in the UAE workplace.

