CBUAE Imposes a Financial Sanction on an Exchange House

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) imposed a financial sanction on an exchange house, pursuant to Article (14) of the Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations and its amendments.

The financial sanction of 3,500,000 has been imposed after assessing the findings of an examination conducted by the CBUAE, which revealed that the exchange house failed to comply with AML/CFT policies and procedures.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, endeavors to ensure that all exchange houses, their owners, and staff abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards established by the CBUAE to maintain transparency and integrity of the financial transactions and safeguard the UAE financial system.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.