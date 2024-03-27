Central Bank announces M-Bills Auction on 1st April

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 1st April, 2024. The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.

The first issue for 28 days will be up to AED3,500 million, the second for 84 days for up to AED4,500 million, the third for 168 days for up to AED6,000 million, and the fourth for 336 days for up to AED15,000 million.

The Issue Date will be on 3rd April, with the maturity date for the first issue on 1st May 2024, the second issue on 26th June 2024, the third issue on 18th September 2024, and the fourth issue on 5th March 2025.

