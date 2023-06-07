1.53 PM Wednesday, 7 June 2023
Central Bank of UAE Revokes Licenses of Two Insurance Companies

he Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has cancelled the registrations of Seagull Insurance Services Co. and Al Shorafa Insurance Services from the insurance broker register, in accordance with the applicable insurance brokers’ regulation.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and professions related to insurance companies comply with the UAE laws and regulations adopted by the CBUAE, to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE financial system.

