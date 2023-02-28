Central Bank of UAE’s balance totalled AED555 billion in December 2022

By WAM

The Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) balance sheet reached a record AED555 billion in December 2022, the highest in its history.

The balance sheet increased every month by 8.1 percent, reaching AED554.99 billion at the end of last December, compared to AED513.61 billion in November 2022, the bank said in its latest statistics.

Its balance sheet also increased annually by 6.4 percent, equivalent to AED33.4 billion, compared to some AED521.54 billion in December 2021, it added.

According to the bank’s statistics, in December 2022, its balance was distributed between assets, including cash and bank balances worth AED279.25 billion, investments saved to maturity worth AED180.44 billion, and deposits worth 63.43 billion, loans and advances worth AED5.55 billion, and other assets worth AED26.32 billion.

Its balance sheet was also distributed between liabilities and capital, including current accounts and deposit accounts worth AED236.66 billion, certificates of deposit and cash bills worth AED164.75 billion, issued bills and coins worth AED120.01 billion, capital and reserves worth AED13.35 billion, and other liabilities worth AED20.22 billion.

