Central Bank: UAE banks’ Assets Rise to AED5.2 trillion at End of September 2025

Gross banks’ assets increased by 2.2 percent from AED5,087.0 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED5,199.9 billion at the end of September 2025, according to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

In its Monetary & Banking Developments – September 2025, the CBUAE announced an increase in money supply aggregate M1 by 0.4 percent, from AED1,028.7 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED1,032.7 billion at the end of September 2025. The increase was due to a rise in currency in circulation outside banks by 1.0 percent and in monetary deposits by 0.3 percent.

The money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1.0 percent, from AED2,562.9 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED2,589.3 billion at the end of September 2025. M2 increased due to AED22.4 billion growth in Quasi-Monetary Deposits.

Money supply aggregate M3 also increased by 1.4 percent, from AED3,079.5 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED3,123.3 billion at the end of September 2025. M3 increased due to the rise in M2, amplified by AED17.4 billion increase in government deposits.

The monetary base decreased by 2.5 percent, from AED854.1 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED832.5 billion at the end of September 2025. The decline in the monetary base was driven by the decrease in reserve account by 8.9 percent, surpassing the increase in currency issued by 0.9 percent, also banks & OFCs current accounts & overnight deposits of banks at CBUAE by 2.4 percent, and monetary bills & Islamic certificates of deposit by 0.9 percent.

Gross credit increased by 2.5 percent from AED2,417.3 billion at the end of August 2025 to AED2,478.8 billion at the end of September 2025. Gross credit increased due to the combined growth in domestic credit by AED43.9 billion and foreign credit by AED17.6 billion. The growth in domestic credit was due to the increases in credit to the; government sector by 0.4 percent, public sector (government-related entities) by 7.2 percent, private sector by 1.5 percent and non-banking financial institutions by 9.1 percent.

Banks’ deposits grew by 1.8 percent, from AED3,128.5 billion at the end of August 2025 to 3,186.0 AEDbillion at the end of September 2025. The increase in banks’ deposits was driven by the growth in resident deposits by 0.7 percent, reaching AED2,891.4 billion, and in non-resident deposits by 14.5 percent, at AED294.6 billion.

Within the resident deposits; government sector deposits decreased by 0.5 percent, government-related entities deposits decreased by 0.1 percent. While private sector deposits increased by 0.7 percent, and non-banking financial institutions deposits grew by 13.8 percent, at the end of September 2025.