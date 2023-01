By WAM

BEIJING, 18th January, 2023 (WAM) -- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.3 percent year-on-year to 1.23 trillion yuan in 2022, state news agency (Xinhua) said on Wednesday.

In US dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 8 percent year-on-year to US$189.13 billion, the Ministry of Commerce said.

