Coffee Value to Surge, Innovation to Dominate, MENA to Lead: Top 10 Coffee Trends for 2025

The value of coffee globally, is predicted to go up by up to 20% in 2025, fueled by ongoing climate change, increasing production costs, and a need to innovate the supply chain, according to three coffee industry experts – Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Director, World of Coffee Dubai; Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of the SCA’s UAE Chapter.

Against this backdrop, World of Coffee Dubai 2025 returns from February 10-12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, promising to be the most consequential edition yet with the MENA coffee market projected to reach US $11.5 billion in 2025, underscoring the region’s importance to the global coffee landscape. This year’s event will showcase the latest trends, innovations, and the inaugural DMCC Specialty Coffee Auction – a landmark event where the world’s rarest coffee beans will be up for bidding.

Coffee prices have already dramatically increased, with December marking a record high for Arabica beans on the global commodities market. Robusta prices nearly doubled in 2024, reaching $5,694 per metric tonne by late November. Notably, prices for higher-quality Arabica coffee beans have surged by over 80% in just a year, underscoring the pressures on both producers and consumers.

But it’s not just the price that will have a noticeable impact. The three industry experts weighed in on the Top 10 trends for the coffee industry this year.

Rising Value of Coffee

The value of coffee is expected to increase by up to 20% in 2025 due to climate change, tempered supply chains, and rising production costs. An increase in demand for coffee, particularly in emerging markets like Asia, will drastically influence supply. Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Director, World of Coffee Dubai, said: “We are entering an unprecedented time in the coffee industry and everyone will be impacted from farmers to baristas to consumers drinking their morning coffee – the value of coffee will soar.”

Supply Chain Transformation

The high demand for coffee will lead to a transformation in the supply chain, which currently includes slow shipping, labor shortages, and rising transportation costs. These effects have not only raised the value of coffee but also created demand, forcing producers to seek innovative solutions to stabilize supply and maintain quality. Bin Redha said, “The industry must innovate and adapt to build a supply chain that can withstand future demand while meeting growing consumer needs – it’s getting there, and an impact is being felt.”

Sustainability and Ethical Sourcing

As consumers demand more eco-friendly, ethically sourced coffee, brands are adopting sustainable practices such as compostable packaging and third-party certifications. Transparency in these efforts is key to building customer loyalty. Bin Redha stated, "Sustainability is no longer optional - it’s an expectation. Brands that adapt will lead the future of coffee."

Single-Origin and Specialty Coffees

Consumers are increasingly drawn to high-quality, single-origin coffees with unique flavors. As interest in sustainability and authenticity grows, specialty coffees continue to rise, offering distinct experiences tied to the origins and craftsmanship of each brew. Bin Redha added, “As consumers evolve, they’re not just seeking coffee - they’re seeking stories, flavors, and experiences that connect them to the origin of their brew.”

Growing Coffee Chains

The rise of “coffee culture” is driving the expansion of the coffee franchise market. Growing from $96.6 billion in 2023 to $105.83 billion, the market shows a CAGR of 9.5%. This upward trend is projected to continue, reaching $152.97 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, commented: “This growth highlights how coffee chains are becoming cultural hubs, shaping communities and redefining the way people connect globally.”

MENA Rising

The MENA region is becoming a key focus in the global coffee trade, with events like World of Coffee Dubai driving the promotion of specialty coffee. The branded coffee shop market in the region grew by 11% last year, led by Saudi Arabia, which accounts for 46% of all outlets. Bin Sulayem, added, “The MENA region is redefining the global coffee landscape, merging its rich cultural heritage with a bold vision for specialty coffee innovation.”

Technological Innovations

Advancements in technology are transforming the coffee industry, with automation in brewing, real-time crop monitoring, and blockchain for bean traceability becoming more widespread. These innovations improve efficiency and transparency, addressing consumer demands for quality and ethical sourcing. Bin Sulayem added, “Technology is bridging the gap between farmers and consumers, ensuring every cup of coffee tells a story of quality, sustainability, and innovation. The advent of AI, in particular, holds vast potential to drive efficiencies and facilitate greater quality control across the coffee supply chain.”

Health-Conscious and Functional Ingredients

The demand for health-oriented coffee is on the rise as consumers increasingly seek functional ingredients like adaptogens, collagen, antioxidants, and nootropics. These products cater to wellness-focused individuals looking to boost overall health. Khalid Al Mulla, CEO of SCA UAE Chapter, commented, “According to the latest research, almost half of coffee drinkers want options with antioxidants, brain-health boosters, and anti-inflammatory benefits or probiotics – we can expect to see this trend grow and spread.”

Cold Brew and Nitro Coffee Popularity

Cold brew and nitro coffee are on the rise, set to become staples in coffee shops by 2025. In the US, cold drinks made up 75% of Starbucks’ drink sales in its fiscal 2024 third quarter, a significant jump from 37% in 2013. The trend will almost certainly be reflected globally. “The growing demand for cold coffee reflects a shift in consumer preferences toward refreshing flavors and innovative coffee experiences. In addition, the number of specialty cafes in this region is increasing yearly to meet consumer demand driven by a rise in incomes,” explained Al Mulla. “There is a growing demand for the café and coffee shop culture in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, etc.”

Coffee Customization

Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized coffee experiences, prompting brands to offer customizable options that cater to individual tastes and dietary needs. This trend boosts customer satisfaction, with coffee becoming a “little treat” for many, especially Gen Z. Also, 51% of coffee drinkers are interested in syrups and additives. Al Mulla commented, “As coffee becomes more personal, consumers are empowered to create their perfect cup, transforming everyday moments into indulgent experiences.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.