Construction begins on Pure Ice Cream’s AED80 million facility at Dubai Industrial City

Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pure Ice Cream facility, valued at AED80 million, in the presence of Mohammed Shael Al Saadi, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, along with several leaders from the industrial and food sectors.

Spanning 160,000 square feet, the facility will be among the UAE’s largest ice cream manufacturing plants upon its launch in 2026. It is expected to boost Pure Ice Cream’s annual production capacity to 50 million litres.

“Dubai Industrial City’s ecosystem is geared to strengthen the supply chain of ‘Made in UAE’ products for long-term economic prosperity,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “Pure Ice Cream’s facility reflects the country’s strength as an international food production hub, and we champion manufacturers to contribute towards Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, and National Food Security Strategy 2051.”

Pure Ice Cream, part of Graviss Group, signed a musataha agreement with Dubai Industrial City during the SIAL Paris international food and beverage exhibition in October 2024.

The new facility will use biodegradable packaging for the facility’s three-gallon product line, as well as incorporate solar power, in line with its goal of achieving carbon-neutrality through the project that will create 60 additional jobs upon completion.

“We are looking forward to building the largest ice cream plant in GCC and exporting products to over 20 countries from Dubai,” said Gaurav Ghai, Chairman of Graviss Group.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.