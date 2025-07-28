DAE Announces Purchase and Leaseback Agreement with United for 10 New Boeing 737-9 Aircraft

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”), the global aviation services company, today announced that it has signed a purchase agreement with United Airlines for 10 new Boeing 737-9 aircraft and entered into long-term leases for these aircraft delivering between August 2025 and February 2026.



Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented, “We are delighted to continue building on our valued relationship with United. Today’s announcement of the purchase-lease back agreement of 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft follows our recent acquisition of an Airbus A321neo on lease to United, and reflects our continued commitment to the North American market. We congratulate United on their continued success and look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years ahead.”



The 737‑9 is a member of the Boeing 737 MAX family, designed to deliver enhanced efficiency, improved environmental performance, and increased passenger comfort to the single-aisle market. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and incorporating advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX offers excellent economics. The airplane family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to jets it replaces. DAE currently owns, manages, and is committed to own or manage a total of 750 aircraft, including 225 from Boeing, with plans to further expand its fleet to meet growing market demand.