DAFZ partners with China's Zhuanzhuan Group to establish company’s first regional presence

Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zhuanzhuan Group, a leading Chinese firm specialising in secondhand goods trading. The agreement lays the foundation for a strategic partnership aimed at developing a cross-border supply chain for secondhand consumer goods from Dubai to the wider Middle East and global markets.

This collaboration reflects DAFZ’s commitment to advancing the circular economy by attracting pioneering businesses into the region and fostering a globally connected, innovation-driven business ecosystem across its economic zones. The initiative will enhance Dubai's role as a global hub for sustainable trade and reinforce its position as a key trade gateway linking Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Under the terms of the MoU, signed by Arif Al Khoori, Senior Vice President - Customer Care at DAFZ and Wang Su, Corporate Vice President of Zhuanzhuan Group, the company will establish its regional headquarters within DAFZ. The facility will support a fully integrated supply chain covering recycling, quality inspection, classification, and packaging. DIEZ will provide institutional support to facilitate collaboration with logistics providers, customs authorities, clearance agents, and distribution partners, enhancing operational efficiency through flexible and effective solutions.

Zhuanzhuan is among China’s foremost secondhand goods platforms, boasting over 400 million registered users and more than 50 million monthly active users in 2024, with a strong presence among Gen Z consumers. The company has highly advanced technological and logistical infrastructure, operating over 960 physical stores in 80 cities.

The company actively promotes circular economy initiatives, including biodegradable packaging and a cumulative reduction of more than 4.1 million tons in carbon emissions.

Dubai’s vision for sustainable trade

Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, said: “This partnership highlights Dubai’s commitment to attracting high-quality investments and enhancing its integration into global value chains, in line with our strategic objectives of positioning the emirate as a leading global hub for sustainable trade. This stems from our commitment to supporting international companies in their growth and innovation journeys, in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 — which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033, reinforce its standing among the world’s top three urban economies, and enhance its appeal as a premier global destination for business and investment.”

“Through this MoU, we are committed to streamlining procedures and fostering an enabling environment for the growth of the secondhand goods sector — particularly amid the accelerating global shift towards a circular economy. We will leverage our capabilities and networks to facilitate the establishment and operations of Zhuanzhuan, while supporting its logistics activities and distribution networks,” Lootah added.

Wang Su, Corporate Vice President of Zhuanzhuan Group, said: “We look forward to establishing new benchmarks in the secondhand goods trade across the region through this strategic partnership with DAFZ. We are confident that Dubai will serve as an ideal gateway to regional markets, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, trade facilitation services, logistical efficiency, and strategic geographic location.”

Driving new business models in the circular economy

The agreement also outlines plans to co-develop research and specialised working papers exploring the future of the circular economy and secondhand goods trading, with the goal of establishing best practices and sustainable benchmarks for the sector.

DAFZ will provide regulatory, technical and institutional support for Zhuanzhuan Group’s registration and integration within the Freezone, including facilitation of customs clearance and distribution processes, as well as introductions to key partners across Dubai’s economic landscape.

In turn, Zhuanzhuan Group will ensure alignment with Chinese and Dubai technical and compliance standards, while also offering DAFZ potential opportunities to establish new entities from within its global supply chain partners.

This partnership is anticipated to play a key role in fostering innovative business models within the sustainable trade ecosystem, aligning with Dubai’s strategic vision to advance a circular economy and support enterprises that leverage innovation to promote responsible consumption.