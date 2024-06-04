Danube Group Onboards Dubai Media Inc. as Their Official Media Partner

Danube Group, one of the Middle East's largest diversified conglomerates, announced its strategic collaboration with Dubai Media Inc (DMI). This partnership establishes Dubai Media Inc. as the official media partner for Danube Group, marking a significant milestone in the Group's communication and marketing strategy.

Danube Team attended Dubai media team at the Arab Media Forum (AMF), organized by The Dubai Press Club (DPC). AMF is the region’s largest media thought leadership event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The 22nd edition of AMF highlighted the crucial role of media in shaping the region's future and fostering impactful dialogues.

During the visit, Rizwan Sajan, founder and Chairman of Danube Group, accompanied by Adel Sajan, Managing Director of the Group, met with Abdul Wahed Jumaa, Executive Director of Commercial Affairs and Partnerships at Dubai Media Inc., and discussed the ways to enhance cooperation relations and exchange experiences between the two parties, and the possibilities of benefiting from the capabilities of Dubai Media.

Abdul Wahed Jumaa stressed Dubai Media’s inclination to consolidate its relations with various institutions in the public and private sectors. He said, “Dubai Media has extensive experience in all fields of media, which has made it one of the most prominent media institutions in the region.” He noted that the Danube Group is considered one of the most important investment entities in Dubai and the Emirates.

He said, “Danube Group’s adoption of Dubai as its headquarters reflects the emirate’s capabilities and investment environment that is attractive to businessmen and investors, and strengthening partnership relations with it supports Dubai Media’s directions aimed at promoting growth, innovation and excellence, and building bridges of communication with the leading institutions in the country and benefiting from their experiences.” “Highlighting Dubai’s position as a global economic and media capital.”

Strengthening Media Presence

The partnership with DMI, a premier entity renowned for its excellence in media relations and communication strategies, will enhance Danube Group's visibility and outreach across various platforms. “Dubai Media” is considered one of the most prominent leading media institutions in the Emirates and the Middle East region, and works through its various sectors and platforms to provide new and purposeful content that reflects the spirit of authenticity and innovation, and respects the social and cultural way of life in the Emirates and the countries of the region.

A Shared Vision for Growth

Danube Group and DMI share a vision of fostering growth, innovation, and excellence. By combining Danube Group's market expertise and Dubai Media Inc.'s media proficiency, this collaboration is set to create compelling narratives that resonate with a broad audience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Media Inc. Their exceptional omni-channel media expertise aligns perfectly with our goals to enhance our presence and engage with our audience more effectively,” said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group. “This partnership reflects our commitment to maintaining transparent communication with our partners and investors to excel in all our endeavors.”

Importance of Arabic Media and Dubai Press Club

The role of Arabic media is pivotal in connecting and informing communities across the region. The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has been instrumental in promoting excellence in journalism and fostering a dynamic media landscape. By hosting events like the Arab Media Forum, DPC facilitates the exchange of ideas and best practices, contributing significantly to the development of media in the Arab world. This partnership with DMI at such a prestigious event underscores the importance of robust media collaborations in driving narratives that support regional growth and innovation.

Rizwan Sajan expressed his happiness in cooperating with Dubai Media. He said, “Dubai Media has extensive experience that is consistent with the objectives of the Danube Group aimed at strengthening its presence in the local and regional market, and expanding the scope of interaction with society, which is what we look forward to through our relationship with the organization to benefit from the range of opportunities and solutions it provides with high quality and competitiveness.” In addition to expanding the possibility of exchanging ideas and experiences in many fields, especially in the real estate, construction, retail trade, and other sectors, in which we have great experience, through which we can highlight the nature of Dubai’s attractive investment environment.”

Danube Group's Diverse Portfolio

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home décor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. The Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 4,500 people across the GCC and India, representing 44 nationalities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.